Trump attorney ends four lawsuits challenging Georgia’s election

President Donald Trump has ended his court challenges to try to reverse his loss to Joe Biden in Georgia.
An attorney for Trump filed notice in court Thursday that he is voluntarily dismissing four lawsuits making unsubstantiated allegations about ineligible voters, election equipment problems and fraud. No judges in Georgia have ruled in Trump’s favor.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a defendant in the lawsuits, said Trump gave up on his false claims.
“Rather than presenting their evidence and witnesses to a court and to cross-examination under oath, the Trump campaign wisely decided the smartest course was to dismiss their frivolous cases,” Raffensperger said.
The court dismissals came after Congress accepted electoral votes Wednesday showing that Trump had lost the election. Raffensperger had sent a letter to Georgia’s members of Congress with a point-by-point rebuttal of Trump’s allegations about voting machines, ballot counting, signature verification and illegal voters.
An attorney for Trump, Kurt Hilbert, said he wants to continue to investigate the election by examining election records. He wrote in a letter to the state’s attorneys that there was a “settlement offer” for the state to produce more information, but there is no settlement, according to court records and Raffensperger.
“I am pleased we were able to resolve all litigation disputes in this manner for the good of the party and the nation, GOD BLESS AMERICA,” Hilbert wrote in the letter attached to his court notice to dismiss the cases.
Two of the lawsuits, with Trump as the plaintiff, had sought to decertify Georgia’s election results. Another suit by Monroe County resident Paul Bowland sought audits of voter registration rolls and a new election. The fourth case, by Fulton County resident Shawn Still, alleged problems with the presidential recount on voting machines in Coffee County.