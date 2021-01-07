Trump attorney ends four lawsuits challenging Georgia’s election

Explore 5 Georgia election fraud claims explained

An attorney for Trump, Kurt Hilbert, said he wants to continue to investigate the election by examining election records. He wrote in a letter to the state’s attorneys that there was a “settlement offer” for the state to produce more information, but there is no settlement, according to court records and Raffensperger.

“I am pleased we were able to resolve all litigation disputes in this manner for the good of the party and the nation, GOD BLESS AMERICA,” Hilbert wrote in the letter attached to his court notice to dismiss the cases.

Two of the lawsuits, with Trump as the plaintiff, had sought to decertify Georgia’s election results. Another suit by Monroe County resident Paul Bowland sought audits of voter registration rolls and a new election. The fourth case, by Fulton County resident Shawn Still, alleged problems with the presidential recount on voting machines in Coffee County.