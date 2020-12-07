Why Kemp won’t call a special session to illegally overturn Georgia’s election

“It is time for our legislative body to do its job,” he said.

Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who on CNN on Sunday acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory, issued a lengthy statement detailing that a special session is “not an option that is allowed under state or federal law” – a lengthier way of saying it was illegal.

In the 1960s, the General Assembly decided that Georgia’s presidential electors would be determined by the winner of the state’s popular vote. Under Georgia law, the Legislature can only outline a new method of choosing electors if the timing of the vote was shifted from the date set in federal law.

Georgia Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan speaks Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Atlanta, while proposing his own version of a hate crimes law for the state. Duncan is calling on lawmakers to create a free-standing hate crime and to protect many categories from bias crimes, including people victimized because of their culture and their status in exercising First Amendment rights including worship, free speech, free press, assembly or petition of government. (Riley Bunch/The Daily Times via AP) Credit: Riley Bunch Credit: Riley Bunch

Besides, the two Republicans said, any attempt to retroactively change that process for the Nov. 3 election “would be unconstitutional and immediately enjoined by the courts, resulting in a long legal dispute and no short-term resolution.”

Kemp has come under extraordinary pressure from Trump to undo Biden’s narrow victory in the state, which is expected to be re-certified on Monday after a second recount. At the president’s rally in Valdosta, a crowd of thousands booed Kemp as Trump criticized his former ally for refusing to take the illegal step.

The president also openly invited U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, a loyalist who heads Trump’s recount effort, to mount a primary challenge against Kemp in 2022. And he praised the four senators circulating the petition by name.

Kemp and Duncan had an alternative route for those pushing false claims that Trump “rigged” the election.

“The judicial system remains the only viable - and quickest - option in disputing the results of the November 3rd election in Georgia,” wrote the two.

Other legal complaints from pro-Trump forces have met the judicial equivalent of a buzzsaw from the court system. And over the weekend, Georgia attorneys filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell that sought to reverse Biden’s victory.

“Much like the mythological kraken monster after which plaintiffs have named this lawsuit,” it read, “their claims of election fraud and malfeasance belong more to the kraken’s realm of mythos than they do to reality.”