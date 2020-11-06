The Jolt: Why Georgia Republicans are endorsing Trump’s false claims of a rigged election -- in their GOP-controlled state

“Let it die down,” said one prominent Georgia Republican, describing how the party’s leadership intended to respond to Trump’s attack on the nation’s vast election system.

Indeed, there was no reaction from Kemp or U.S. Sen. David Perdue. U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler let it be known she was donating to his legal fund. This morning, Raffensperger’s top deputy, Jordan Fuchs, put out what we think is the only public response:

“Georgians deserve real, accurate election results,” she said. “Election workers around the state are working with integrity to ensure every legal ballot is counted.”

But significantly, shortly after Trump left his White House podium without taking questions, the leadership of the Georgia GOP endorsed the president’s complaint with a hastily called rally.

State Rep. Vernon Jones, D-Lithonia, was there. So was state Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta. Then there was U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who had just lost his bid for the U.S. Senate.

With Georgia GOP chair David Shafer standing next to him, Collins proclaimed that every illegal vote suppresses a legal one. But again, he offered no proof. The charge is an empty one. The Gainesville congressman’s chief duty was to introduce Donald Trump Jr., who followed in his father’s rhetorical footsteps.

Trump Jr. spoke of a Republican party “that hasn’t had a backbone.”

“You’re not going to see that this time around. That party is gone, and anyone that doesn’t fight like that should go with it,” he said. The party members staged behind him shouted, “Stop the steal! Stop the steal!”

Again, we don’t want to pass on to you a litany of baseless accusations. But you need to know why Republicans here are standing behind the Trump family’s fiction of a rigged game in GOP-controlled Georgia. That quote above from Trump Jr. is one reason. Trump supporters remain cohesive enough to damage any Republican who contradicts the president. But another, more practical reason is likely at play.

“You’re going to have another election here in about two months, that could decide the fate of the United States Senate,” Trump Jr. said. “So we’re going to be watching this nonsense. Because everyone knows what’s going on.”

Actually, we will probably have two U.S. Senate races: Democrat Raphael Warnock vs. Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, and Republican incumbent David Perdue vs. Jon Ossoff.

At one level, Republicans will make the case for retaining a divided government -- that a GOP-controlled Senate is needed to put a check on a President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. That’s to be expected.

But no matter how unfounded, do not expect this nonsense of a stolen presidential election to disappear. In an age of disinformation, this fiction will be used to rally much of Georgia’s Republican base ahead of the Jan. 5 votes.

***

It was Clayton County, part of the late congressman John Lewis' Fifth District, that put Biden ahead of Trump early this morning.

Many Democrats mused that Lewis, who died in July, was getting a bit of revenge from the beyond. President Donald Trump once described Lewis' district as “crime-infested.”

When Lewis died, the president only allowed flags to fly at half-staff on federal property for a single day. (Until the burial is customary. This is how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Gov. Brian Kemp handled it.)

Lewis didn’t care for Trump, either. He refused to attend the president’s inauguration or State of the Union addresses. He made it clear he considered Trump, who lost the popular vote to Hilary Clinton, an illegitimate president.

***

One of us put out a Twitter thread on Tuesday night that has aged particularly well:

Tonight’s cautionary tale: The year was 1980. Veteran U.S. Sen. Herman Talmadge, a former Georgia governor and son of another governor, went to bed thinking he had beaten Republican Mack Mattingly, whom he had dismissed as that “typewriter salesman.”

...Talmadge had been projected the winner by two TV networks and United Press International. While the Democrat was asleep, Cobb and Gwinnett counties, which were in the process of turning red, dumped their numbers.

...Talmadge woke up a loser by 25,000 votes. Mattingly became the first Republican elected statewide since Reconstruction. This was also suburban Atlanta’s first display of real political muscle.

...Two score later, the night is young, and metro Atlanta has yet to weigh in.

***

The conservative-leaning Heritage Action is about to make a play in Georgia.

The group plans to spend $1 million over the next two months aimed at knocking doors, making calls and running digital ads backing Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the runoffs.

The group is highlighting how the two incumbents were the first two senators to sign the group’s pledge that opposes the “defund the police” movement.

Volunteers and attorneys with the group will also head to Georgia to supervise polling and counting operations. About 130 of those staffers are being deployed across swing states.

***

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler has donated the maximum $2,800 contribution to the Trump campaign’s “Recount Account,” a fund designated for financing post-election recounts and election contests. More here about the president’s allegations of voter fraud, the lack of evidence to back any of it up and how Republicans like Loeffler are walking the fine line of supporting the president but stopping short of repeating his false claims.

***

Stacey Abrams is getting a lot of credit for helping make the case that Georgia should be taken seriously as a battleground state and for building a ground game that former Vice President Joe Biden was able to capitalize on.

Nse Ufot, CEO of the New Georgia Project, in an interview with Slate:

"I feel like I am an extraordinary organizer, my platform, my stage is in the spreadsheets, in the data, and in Black church basements and housing projects across the state—Stacey got Joe Biden and the DNC to take Georgia seriously, to invest. And so, I mean, while I feel like the work that I do is central and important to this change, I know we wouldn’t be in the position that we’re in without her leadership and her vision and her relationships. Yeah, she deserves a lot of credit. -

And in USA Today:

Abrams is one of the most influential progressive leaders in the state, many say, and for years has said it could go blue. “Whatever happens in Georgia, everyone should get on their knees and thank strong Black women like the fearless @staceyabrams and so many who slog away without appreciation,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., tweeted. -

***

Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux has claimed victory in the Seventh District congressional race, but the Associated Press has yet to call the contest and Republican Rich McCormick hasn’t conceded. From the Gwinnett Daily Post: