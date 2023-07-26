Politics/government reporter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter and author who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He writes for the front-page of the AJC, contributes to the Political Insider blog and morning Jolt newsletter, co-hosts the Politically Georgia podcast and is a frequent guest on local and national TV and radio programs. He's an MSNBC and NBC News contributor and the author of "Flipped," a book on Georgia's epic 2020 election. He's a proud graduate of the University of Georgia with degrees in journalism and political science, and Axios named him the "most dedicated" Bulldog fan at the 2023 national championship game. He lives with his wife and two daughters in Dunwoody. Order his book at: http://bit.ly/FlippedTheBook

Latest from Greg Bluestein