Georgia court rejects latest Trump lawsuit over faulty paperwork

Last week, President Donald Trump’s lawyers announced a new lawsuit with blockbuster allegations they said would prove massive voting fraud in Georgia.
But on Monday Fulton County Superior Court rejected the lawsuit because the attorneys didn’t pay the proper filing fee or fill out the paperwork correctly.
It’s the latest setback for the president’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia. Also Monday, a U.S. District Court judge tossed out a lawsuit by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell. And on Saturday an appeals court rejected another lawsuit by Trump supporter L. Lin Wood.
Attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Ray Smith announced the latest litigation at a state senate hearing last week. Among other things, they said it would reveal tens of thousands of ineligible voters – felons, people who registered when they were underage, out-of-state residents and others – cast ballots in the November election.
The Secretary of State’s Office has repeatedly denied any widespread voting fraud in Georgia. On Monday, Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system manager, said he was not aware of the allegation.
“I have no idea what they’re talking about, but they need to present their evidence to make that kind of claim,” Sterling said at a press conference.
Trump’s lawsuit was filed late Friday. But the Fulton County Superior Court Clerk’s Office says the attorneys did not pay the appropriate filing fee or fully complete the case information form.
On Monday, Smith said the fee will be paid.