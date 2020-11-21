Trump supporters gather for protests in downtown Atlanta

In addition to the protest at the Capitol, Trump supporters gathered at CNN Center in the morning for a protest with the hashtag #walkaway, headlined by some Black speakers and other young political commentators who advocated walking away from the Democratic Party.

Speakers at the rallies on Saturday included state Rep. Vernon Jones, a Democrat who supports President Donald Trump, and conservative activists Brandon Straka, Scott Presler and 16-year-old Chandler Crump.

Broadcasts of the rallies showed the crowd shouting “Stop the steal” and “We want justice” while waving Trump 2020 flags.

Police in riot gear lined up between protesters at the pro-Trump rally and counterprotesters, and some counterprotesters lined up holding their own shields. The Capitol rally lasted close to two hours, before coming to a close when police started clearing the roads at 2 p.m.