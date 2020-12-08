Texas sues Georgia to try to overturn election results

The lawsuit also objects to a State Election Board rule that allowed absentee ballots to be opened and scanned two weeks before Election Day. No votes were allowed to be tabulated until polls closed.

“Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the states in this union together. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election,” Paxton said.

Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said the allegations in the lawsuit “are false and irresponsible.”

“Texas alleges that there are 80,000 forged signatures on absentee ballots in Georgia, but they don’t bring forward a single person who this happened to. That’s because it didn’t happen,” Fuchs said.

Election law professor Rick Hasen said the Texas case lacks legal merit because it has no say in how other states choose their presidential electors and it would disenfranchise tens of millions of voters.

“This is a press release masquerading as a lawsuit,” said Hasen of the University of California, Irvine. “There’s no reason to believe the voting conducted in any of the states was done unconstitutionally.”

Judges have repeatedly dismissed similar lawsuits in Georgia. U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, an appointee of President George W. Bush, said decertifying Georgia’s election results would have amounted to “judicial activism.”