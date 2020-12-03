Georgia GOP senators say they’ll push election changes in 2021

”We will be addressing election reform and just tightening things up,” he said.

One “reform” almost certain to be debated would force voters casting absentee ballots to verify their identity using some form of identification.

Georgia voters casting ballots in person are required to show identification when arriving at the polls while state election officials have required signatures on absentee ballots to match with those in a voter’s registration file as a way of ensuring their identity. About a quarter of those voting in the November election cast absentee ballots and Trump argued, without proof, that many absentee votes were fraudulent after he lost the election.

Ryan Germany, general counsel for the secretary of state’s office, told the panel that the office would support efforts to require an additional form of identification when voting absentee.

“Photo ID is a good way to verify people,” he said. “When we went to photo ID for in-person voting, what we found is it doesn’t restrict access, it doesn’t decrease turnout and it helps increase confidence in the process.”

Many of the questions committee members raised were based on unsubstantiated fraud accusations brought up by Republican in recent weeks.

Germany repeated statements made by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Voting machines were audited after the election and there were no issues reported, Germany said. And a hand recount conducted in the days after the election upheld the initial results.

“We did a 100% manual tally of those ballots — not based off QR codes, but based on the text of the ballot,” he said. “That proves that what was scanned matches what was (marked) on those ballots.”