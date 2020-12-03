Georgia GOP senators say they’ll push election changes in 2021

Georgia Republican senators said after what happened in the 2020 election they will seek to make changes in state voting laws during the upcoming legislative session.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden beat Republican President Donald Trump in Georgia. Trump has spent the past month claiming fraud, putting pressure on GOP officials who run the state to do something about it because many of his supporters believe his unproven allegations.
“I’m going to try to build this statement based on a consensus of what I’m hearing from the people that I represent: we have totally lost confidence in our election system this year,” Senate Republican Whip Steve Gooch of Dahlonega said during a committee hearing Thursday. “I’m here on behalf of those citizens. I have a duty to let you know that this issue isn’t going to go away unless we make some changes.”
The hearing was one of two scheduled by Senate Republican leaders Thursday.
After the initial hearing in which a myriad of “problems” in this year’s elections were aired, Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller, a Gainesville Republican, said the Senate would pursue legislation to make changes to the election system next year.
”We will be addressing election reform and just tightening things up,” he said.
One “reform” almost certain to be debated would force voters casting absentee ballots to verify their identity using some form of identification.
Georgia voters casting ballots in person are required to show identification when arriving at the polls while state election officials have required signatures on absentee ballots to match with those in a voter’s registration file as a way of ensuring their identity. About a quarter of those voting in the November election cast absentee ballots and Trump argued, without proof, that many absentee votes were fraudulent after he lost the election.
Ryan Germany, general counsel for the secretary of state’s office, told the panel that the office would support efforts to require an additional form of identification when voting absentee.
“Photo ID is a good way to verify people,” he said. “When we went to photo ID for in-person voting, what we found is it doesn’t restrict access, it doesn’t decrease turnout and it helps increase confidence in the process.”
Many of the questions committee members raised were based on unsubstantiated fraud accusations brought up by Republican in recent weeks.
Germany repeated statements made by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
Voting machines were audited after the election and there were no issues reported, Germany said. And a hand recount conducted in the days after the election upheld the initial results.
“We did a 100% manual tally of those ballots — not based off QR codes, but based on the text of the ballot,” he said. “That proves that what was scanned matches what was (marked) on those ballots.”