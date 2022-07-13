Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ with Adam Driver coming to shoot in Georgia

Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola is self-funding a new film “Megalopolis” that is coming to shoot in Georgia at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville later this year.
The production is set to begin in November and run through March 2023. It has begun preproduction.
Others on the cast, according to Hollywood Reporter, include Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Voight.
The film is described as thus: “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and conflicted love.”
Coppola is self-funding the movie with a budget of just under $100 million, according to Hollywood Reporter.
Driver (”Star Wars: Episode IV,” “House of Gucci”) recently shot an upcoming Netflix film “White Noise” mostly in Ohio but did a few scenes in Georgia.
