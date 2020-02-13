Credit: Courtesy of Battle & Brew Credit: Courtesy of Battle & Brew

Battle & Brew. Sandy Springs gaming venue, bar and restaurant joined the lineup at Battery Atlanta in January with a PC battle arena, immersive gaming lounges and more than 40 gaming stations. The menu offers anything from pub grub to Asian fusion with dishes like fried squid served with sweet chili sauce and chicken and waffles. There’s also a full bar.

Blue Moon Beer Garden. The beer garden offers an outdoor patio, an outdoor bar, a coastal-inspired menu with shareable snacks, Southern cuisine and seafood, live music and plenty of TVs.

Burn by Rocky Patel. Cigarmaker Patel’s luxe cigar bar concept, which features a design that draws on a mix of Mediterranean, Asian and Cuban cultures, opened summer 2019 with high-end cigars and exotic cocktails. The Battery location joins the original Burn in Naples, Florida, as well as locations in several other cities. Seating is limited and reservations are strongly encouraged.

C. Ellet’s. Restaurateur Linton Hopkins’ eatery is a “great American steakhouse with seasonal ingredients tied into the American South,” he said. The menu focuses on steaks, seafood and oysters along with vegetable dishes. Read our review here.

CRU Food and Wine Bar. The eatery’s second location (there’s another in Alpharetta) offers up a wide variety of wine in addition to Napa-style foods including stone-fired pizzas and artisan plates.

Eataliano Kitchen. Druid Hills Italian restaurant Eataliano brings its Italian comfort food and pizza to a new location at the Battery Atlanta, complete with outdoor seating.

El Super Pan. The Puerto Rican-inspired sandwich shop from Chef Hector Santiago opened its second location (its first is at Ponce City Market) in 2018. The spot serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, offering sandwiches, snacks and sides and mofongo from the menu at Ponce City Market along with new dishes. Take a tour of the space here.

Fat Tuesday. Get your frozen daiquiri on at Fat Tuesday, with flavors including 190 Octane, Hurricane, pina colada, strawberry, Jungle Juice, bellini and margarita. Customers can combine flavors and choose from several sizes of souvenir cups, and also get their drinks to-go from a walk-up counter.

Garden & Gun Club. Southern culture magazine Garden & Gun launched this bar and restaurant in 2018, complete with a lavishly-stocked cocktail bar and drink-friendly foods such as Southern oysters, peel-and-eat shrimp and pimento cheese with buttermilk crackers and crudites. Read our review here and read about how Garden & Gun Club pivoted to offer takeout here (the bar has since reopened for dine-in service).

Goldbergs Bagel Co. & Deli. The string of local delis — the first opened in Atlanta in 1972 — serves bagel sandwiches, deli salads and other deli-style staples.

Good Game. Open since early 2020, Good Game features seven Topgolf Swing Suite bays featuring interactive simulator games along with a dining room and bar. The menu offers a full menu with appetizers, flatbreads and entrees, as well as a list of cocktails and craft beers.

H&F Burger. Find Linton Hopkins’ popular spot serving up burgers and fries inside Truist Park in the former First & Third Sausage Shack space. It’s accessible from both the Battery and the ballpark.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Find more than 20 flavors of ice cream at the Battery location of Jeni’s, one of seven in metro Atlanta.

Live at The Battery Atlanta. Developed by the Cordish Companies, which operates Live venues at ballparks across the country, this concept includes two sections:

•Sports & Social, a two-level area that features a 30-foot diagonal, high-definition LED screen as a backdrop for social games and activities.

•PBR Atlanta, which is branded for the Professional Bull Riders Association. The bar is similar to its sister site in St. Louis’ Ballpark Village adjacent to Busch Stadium.

Mac McGee Irish Pub. Mac McGee, which also has a location in Roswell, features an open-air dining room with garage-style doors that open to the street. Open for lunch, dinner and late-night service, Mac McGee serves Irish dishes including bangers and mash, fish and chips and shepherd’s pie. The full bar includes a rotating lineup of craft beer, cocktails and a selection of whiskeys.

National Anthem at Omni Hotel. National Anthem comes from chef and restaurateur Nick Badovinus, who also operates a location of the restaurant in Dallas, Texas, where he’s based. The menu includes seafood, steaks, burgers and cocktails.

Park Bench. This live music venue and dueling piano bar moved from its original location in Buckhead to the Battery after 30 years. In addition to the performances, the bar also offers a full bar and frozen cocktails.

Ph’east. The mini Asian food hall offers fare from Poke Burri, Lifting Noodles Ramen, Fan T’Asia, Thai 26 and Kung Fu Tea. Read more here.

Punch Bowl Social. Empire State South owner and “Top Chef” star Hugh Acheson helped launch the first Georgia location of restaurant and entertainment concept Punch Bowl Social as its “culinary partner.” The spot features bowling, bocce ball, karaoke and a 360-degree bar and serves weekend brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night snacks in addition to craft cocktails. Read our review here.

Savi Provisions. Savi Provisions, which has multiple locations throughout metro Atlanta, offers a large selection of wines, beer, liquors and grocery and grab-and-go items.

Silverspot Cinema. The dine-in movie theater offers appetizers, entrees and desserts, plus signature cocktails, beer and wine in the standalone S Bar cocktail lounge.

Superica. Celebrated restaurateur Ford Fry serves up Mexican food with an Austin vibe at one of four metro Atlanta locations of his Tex-Mex concept. Look out for Mexican classics including tacos, flautas and enchiladas, along with healthier fare such as short ribs and carne asada.

Terrapin Taproom featuring Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. A collaboration between Athens-based Terrapin brewery and Atlanta’s popular Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, the taproom features several Terrapin beers — including some brews special to the location made in the ATL Brew Lab microbrewery — and favorites from the Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q menu. The Taproom is accessible from both The Battery and the ballpark.

Wahlburgers. The high-end burger concept made its Atlanta debut with its Battery location. The chain has a Hollywood pedigree — brothers Mark Wahlberg, an Oscar nominee, and Donnie Wahlberg, a member of boy band New Kids on the Block who’s also a star of CBS’ “Blue Bloods.”

Yard House. The pub chain — which has an Atlanta location at Atlantic Station — serves up 130 draft beers, including several local and regional brews, and upscale bar food.

Coming soon

Cultivate Food & Coffee. Cultivate Food & Coffee, which opened its first location on Howell Mill Road in 2019, will serve a variety of coffee drinks and brunch dishes, along with a dinner menu and a full bar. Vegan and gluten-free options will also be available. The eatery is set to debut in the coming months.

