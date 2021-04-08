New dine-in movie theater opening at The Battery in May

Guests will be treated to a 50,000-square-foot, two-story theater with ten state-of-the-art auditoriums. Each will include 588 fully reclining seats and laser projectors that will produce highly vivid colors on the big screens. Movie-goers can also completely submerge themselves in the film experience thanks to Dolby Cinema Sound. Films won’t just be limited to Hollywood productions, but include handpicked selections of independent ﬁlms, operas and ballets, concerts and a variety of special in-house cultural events.

There are also virtually no limits to when guests can opt for a beverage or meal. They can order from a chef-inspired menu before, during and after the film. From appetizers to entrees and desserts, guests can choose from meals that will satisfy most palates. Plus, movie fans can indulge in signature cocktails, beer and wine in the standalone S Bar cocktail lounge.

Silverspot Cinema is implementing health and safety measures based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local guidelines. Two seats to the right and left of those selected will automatically be blocked. This offers more than seven feet of space between each party. Visit the website for more health and safety information.