New dine-in movie theater opening at The Battery in May

Facts about The Battery.The Battery is an entertainment facility at Truist Park.It features restaurants including Walburgers and Snackboxe Bistro.There are also activity spots including The Escape Games Atlanta and ASW Distillery.The Battery Atlanta is a 360-degree experience where you can do everything within steps of the field

Life | 13 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A new dine-in movie experience is coming to the Peach State.

Silverspot Cinema is set to welcome food and movie fans when it opens its first Georgia theater at The Battery in May.

“We’re excited to open our doors soon to the Atlanta community,” Gonzalo Ulivi, Managing Partner of Silverspot Cinema said in a press release. “As we prepare to join the entertainment offerings at The Battery Atlanta, we look forward to providing guests a truly unique experience that enhances their favorite cinematic screenings with our ﬁrstclass offerings.”

Coming soon to Battery Park in Atlanta is a new entertainment experience. Get ready for Silverspot Cinema - the premier movie theater for the true Film, Food & Fun Lover.

Credit: Premier Agency

Credit: Premier Agency

What Now Atlanta reported the one-of-a-kind boutique dine-in theater experience had initially planned to open in 2020, but plans were put on hold as the coronavirus pandemic continued.

Guests will be treated to a 50,000-square-foot, two-story theater with ten state-of-the-art auditoriums. Each will include 588 fully reclining seats and laser projectors that will produce highly vivid colors on the big screens. Movie-goers can also completely submerge themselves in the film experience thanks to Dolby Cinema Sound. Films won’t just be limited to Hollywood productions, but include handpicked selections of independent ﬁlms, operas and ballets, concerts and a variety of special in-house cultural events.

There are also virtually no limits to when guests can opt for a beverage or meal. They can order from a chef-inspired menu before, during and after the film. From appetizers to entrees and desserts, guests can choose from meals that will satisfy most palates. Plus, movie fans can indulge in signature cocktails, beer and wine in the standalone S Bar cocktail lounge.

Silverspot Cinema is implementing health and safety measures based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local guidelines. Two seats to the right and left of those selected will automatically be blocked. This offers more than seven feet of space between each party. Visit the website for more health and safety information.

