The new location will offer the same menu as its Sandy Springs location, with everything from Asian fusion to pub grub with video game-themed names, said managing partner Ben Izaguirre.

Some highlights include Fried Inklings (fried squid served with sweet chili sauce); Green Arrows (tempura battered and fried green beans); the Ghost Buster (ghost pepper pimento cheese, bacon, smoked bacon pepper jelly and fried onions); and the Dragon’s Nest (fried chicken tenders on waffles topped with chili maple syrup). The beverage program offers craft beer, wine, zero-proof drinks and cocktails like the Rainbow Dash.

The 11,500-square-foot venue incorporates a mix of cement, wood, dark tones and neon lights to create a “warm, modern gaming feel,” Izaguirre said. There are themed areas like the “hero station,” which has a “warm and wooded feeling” and incorporates work from a local artist, Izaguirre said, and the “boss area” with video game and fantasy villains painted around it.

As for the games, there’s a PC battle arena with online games, immersive gaming lounges for groups of 2-25 people, more than 40 gaming stations, over 55 TVs to stream video games or watch sports and board games. Game play costs between $7-$60 an hour depending on the station and console.

“That’s kind of the beauty of Battle & Brew, is you’ve got people that love gaming, you’ve got people that love anime, you’ve got people that love cosplay,” Izaguirre said. “They all come together and they enjoy their passions, and one of the things that all of those groups of people love to do are sit and play games together.”

Arcade concept Tin Pin Game Bar is also set to open on Friday.

Located at 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta, Tin Pin will be adjacent to local Mexican chain Tin Lizzy’s Cantina (both are part of the Southern Proper Hospitality Group). The venue will feature 10 pinball machines and arcade games, according to a news release, and guests can order food and drink from Tin Lizzy’s full menu of tacos, quesadillas, margaritas and cocktails.

Some of the arcade games will include Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga and Donkey Kong, and some pinball games will feature the Mandalorian and Deadpool.

Both eateries will join the running list of entertainment-focused dining concepts popping up around the city, including Punch Bowl Social, which is also located at the Battery, the Painted Duck, Pickle and Social and Your 3rd Spot. Several more concepts are still set to open this year, like Jaguar Bolera, Painted Pickle and Valhalla Social.

Battle and Brew. 925 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-308-3255, battleandbrewbattery.com.

Tin Pin Game Bar. 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-609-2689, instagram.com/tinpingamebar.

