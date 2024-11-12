“We have enjoyed having Wahlburgers as part of the lineup at the Battery Atlanta, serving millions of Braves Country guests since our inaugural season in 2017,” Battery Atlanta management said in a written statement. “We wish...the entire Wahlburgers team all the best as they pursue other opportunities and look forward to sharing the latest addition to our championship team soon.”

Popular New York-based chain Shake Shack, known for its made-to-order burgers and fries, fried chicken sandwiches and milkshakes, will open in the space at 455 Legends Place in early 2025. The eatery has more than 500 locations worldwide, with seven in Georgia, including Alpharetta, Piedmont Park, the Eastside Beltline, Buckhead Village and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The Battery Atlanta Shake Shack will be the company’s first U.S. location with a bar, which will feature a window for beer and cocktails and exterior seats. Seating for about 90 guests will be available in the interior dining room, and about 30 on the patio. A complete beverage menu will be shared closer to the opening date.

“We want this Shack to be a place where the community can come together, watch a Braves game, and enjoy a good meal,” said Shake Shack’s chief development officer, Andrew McCaughan, in a written statement.

Shake Shack will join more than 15 food and beverage concepts at Battery Atlanta including C. Ellet’s, Cultivate Food and Coffee, Garden and Gun Club, El Super Pan, Superica, Goldberg’s Fine Foods, Battle & Brew, Eataliano and Ph’east food hall.

The 2.25 million-square-foot mixed-use development is also home to several retail stores, apartments and hotels.

