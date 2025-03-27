The Braves will open the 2025 season Thursday on the West Coast against the Padres in San Diego.
Reigning National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale will get the start for the Braves, who will look to return to the top of the NL East this season after their streak of six straight division titles was snapped last season by the Phillies.
Here’s a look at some key upcoming dates for the team:
-Thursday: Season opener at Padres, 4:05 p.m.
-March 31: Opener of three-game series at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
-April 4: Home opener vs. Marlins at Truist Park, 7:15 p.m.
-July 15: 2025 MLB All-Star Game, Truist Park
