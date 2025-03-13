Truist Park adding 8 new dining options, including a famous ‘gas station burger’

Outfield Market’s lineup includes:

NFA Burger

Billy Kramer opened his popular burger spot NFA Burger in a Dunwoody gas station a little over five years ago. Now, he’ll be serving up burgers to a stadium of more than 41,000 Braves fans.

“I get to be at the stadium all the time? And (at) the All-Star game?” Kramer said, referring to the 2025 All-Star game that will be held at Truist Park in July. “That sounds pretty cool.”

At Truist Park, only mini versions of the classic NFA burger will be sold, along with toppings like onions, pickles and Hatch green chiles from New Mexico.

“The idea is to illustrate what we do at NFA,” he said. He hopes it will expose his burgers to local and out-of-state fans, so when they’re craving a full-size burger and tater tots, they seek out NFA at its flagship location inside a Chevron gas station in Dunwoody or soon-to-open outpost in Alpharetta.

“Just over five years ago I started with no experience,” Kramer said. “And the fact that I’m at Truist Park, home of multi-time champion Atlanta Braves, being included in what they do, I don’t want to say ‘surreal,’ but it’s out there.”

Pepper’s Hotdogs

Tarina Hodges launched her hot dog pop-up in 2022. She’s been popping up with her creative wieners at spots like Holiday Bar, so when the Braves reached out to her to be one of the food hall vendors, it felt like a fitting collaboration. “Hot dogs and baseball are like as old as time,” she said, calling baseball fans “a tsunami of hot dog lovers.”

Pepper’s will offer items like the Stadium Dog, with sauerkraut, caramelized onions, spicy mustard and garlic aioli; the Damn Dog with caramelized onion, jalapeno, truffle aioli and mozzarella; and the ATL Dog, which is exclusive to the Truist Park food hall and features pickled carrots and celery, blue cheese, ranch, Cajun hot sauce and lemon pepper.

Hodges said she’s excited for customers to have a consistent place where they can taste her hot dog creations.

“We started here in Atlanta, and we want to continue here in Atlanta, and so I think this is a perfect catapult,” Hodges said.

Giving Kitchen

Giving Kitchen, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to food service workers, has been a charity partner of the Atlanta Braves Foundation for a number of years and it will host its annual fundraiser, Team Hidi, at Truist Park on March 16. The ties will grow even stronger now that Giving Kitchen will be part of Outfield Market.

Giving Kitchen’s stall will feature a rotation of chefs and restaurant operators, according to founder Jen Hidinger-Kendrick. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Giving Kitchen.

It will function like a pop-up, she said, with a different chef or operator moving into the space each month to develop and execute the menu.

Fred’s Meat & Bread

The sandwich shop from partners Todd Ginsberg, Shelley Sweet and Jennifer and Ben Johnson is expanding its presence at Truist Park as a vendor in the food hall.

This year, cheesesteaks from Fred’s Meat & Bread will be available in the Blue Moon Beer Garden, in the Coors Light Top of the Chop, and at Outfield Market. Each locale will serve the same menu, including the Korean cheesesteak with gochujang sauce, American cheese, candied jalapeños, green onion and garlic aioli.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to be part of the Braves and grow with them,” Ginsberg said.

The Sweet Spot

Fans can choose from a selection of dessert options at the Sweet Spot, including Mayfield ice cream, Mo’Bay Beignet Co., cookie shop Sugar Shane’s and Popcorn Remix.

Owner Jaclyn Robinson began selling her beignets and dipping syrups in Mobile, Alabama, in 2019. Since then, she has added locations in Alabama and Mississippi. Truist Park will be her first foray into the Georgia market.

Fans can purchase bags of mini beignets and a dipping syrup with rotating flavors like buttercream, Grandma’s Chocolate Gravy, strawberry, raspberry, and Georgia peach.

Also available at the Sweet Spot will be Popcorn Remix products from owners Greg Bowman and Ryan Richmond. Popcorn Remix began when Richmond’s grandfather, Chester, passed away about three years ago. On Richmond’s way to the funeral in Illinois, he got snowed in at a popcorn shop for several hours, inspiring him to launch his own popcorn business.

Popcorn Remix sells a variety of flavored popcorns at a brick-and-mortar in Conyers, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Georgia World Congress Center and several other Atlanta venues.

Truist Park offerings will include sweet flavors like caramel, a rainbow mix, and cookies and cream.

Taqueria Tsunami

Marietta-based Latin-Asian fusion restaurant Taqueria Tsunami will operate a stall in Outfield Market with one menu item: Asian nachos. Hungry fans can expect a pile of fried wontons topped with braised barbecue short rib, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, queso and jalapenos.

“Being at a ballpark, nachos are a natural fit,” said Taqueria Tsunami co-owner Alexis Kinsey.

Velvet Taco

Houston-based Tex-Mex restaurant Velvet Taco already operates three locations in metro Atlanta, and Outfield Market will become its fourth.

The limited menu will feature items like the spicy tikka chicken taco, brisket nachos, queso blanco and guacamole.

Coop’s Wings

Coop’s Wings is a spinoff on Coop’s Champion Chicken, which has several locations throughout Truist Park and is operated by the Braves’ food and beverage partner Delaware North.

Coop’s Wings’ Outfield Market location will offer a specialized menu of chicken wings with flavors like honey hot, Texas tea, golden barbecue, Coca-Cola barbecue, honey lemon pepper and Tabasco agave glaze.