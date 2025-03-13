Food & Dining
Food & Dining

Truist Park adding 8 new dining options, including a famous ‘gas station burger’

Outfield Market will offer loaded hot dogs, mini burgers, beignets and more for Braves fans
Mini burgers from NFA Burger will be available at Outfield Market, the new food hall inside Truist Park. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Mini burgers from NFA Burger will be available at Outfield Market, the new food hall inside Truist Park. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
By
47 minutes ago

The Atlanta Braves have announced the eight vendors that will occupy Outfield Market, the new food hall inside Truist Park that will debut at the team’s home opener on April 4.

Vendors will include local concepts like NFA Burger, Fred’s Meat & Bread, hot dog pop-up Pepper’s Hotdogs, and rotating chefs at a stall whose proceeds will benefit Atlanta-based nonprofit Giving Kitchen.

The 4,600-square-foot food hall will be located on the right-field concourse and covered by a shade structure. The hall will also feature a full bar, a communal dining area and a 470-square-foot LED board that will broadcast the game.

Outfield Market’s lineup includes:

NFA Burger

Billy Kramer opened his popular burger spot NFA Burger in a Dunwoody gas station a little over five years ago. Now, he’ll be serving up burgers to a stadium of more than 41,000 Braves fans.

“I get to be at the stadium all the time? And (at) the All-Star game?” Kramer said, referring to the 2025 All-Star game that will be held at Truist Park in July. “That sounds pretty cool.”

At Truist Park, only mini versions of the classic NFA burger will be sold, along with toppings like onions, pickles and Hatch green chiles from New Mexico.

“The idea is to illustrate what we do at NFA,” he said. He hopes it will expose his burgers to local and out-of-state fans, so when they’re craving a full-size burger and tater tots, they seek out NFA at its flagship location inside a Chevron gas station in Dunwoody or soon-to-open outpost in Alpharetta.

“Just over five years ago I started with no experience,” Kramer said. “And the fact that I’m at Truist Park, home of multi-time champion Atlanta Braves, being included in what they do, I don’t want to say ‘surreal,’ but it’s out there.”

Atlanta food pop-up Pepper’s Hotdogs will occupy a stall at Truist Park’s Outfield Market. (Natrice Miller/AJC).
icon to expand image

Pepper’s Hotdogs

Tarina Hodges launched her hot dog pop-up in 2022. She’s been popping up with her creative wieners at spots like Holiday Bar, so when the Braves reached out to her to be one of the food hall vendors, it felt like a fitting collaboration. “Hot dogs and baseball are like as old as time,” she said, calling baseball fans “a tsunami of hot dog lovers.”

Pepper’s will offer items like the Stadium Dog, with sauerkraut, caramelized onions, spicy mustard and garlic aioli; the Damn Dog with caramelized onion, jalapeno, truffle aioli and mozzarella; and the ATL Dog, which is exclusive to the Truist Park food hall and features pickled carrots and celery, blue cheese, ranch, Cajun hot sauce and lemon pepper.

ExploreAtlanta pop-up Pepper’s Hot Dogs wants ‘to be everywhere you are’

Hodges said she’s excited for customers to have a consistent place where they can taste her hot dog creations.

“We started here in Atlanta, and we want to continue here in Atlanta, and so I think this is a perfect catapult,” Hodges said.

Jen Hidinger-Kendrick, founder of Atlanta-based nonprofit Giving Kitchen, attended a media event for Truist Park’s food hall vendor unveiling. The Giving Kitchen food stall will feature dishes from a rotation of local chefs with a portion of proceeds benefitting the organization. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
icon to expand image

Giving Kitchen

Giving Kitchen, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to food service workers, has been a charity partner of the Atlanta Braves Foundation for a number of years and it will host its annual fundraiser, Team Hidi, at Truist Park on March 16. The ties will grow even stronger now that Giving Kitchen will be part of Outfield Market.

Giving Kitchen’s stall will feature a rotation of chefs and restaurant operators, according to founder Jen Hidinger-Kendrick. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Giving Kitchen.

It will function like a pop-up, she said, with a different chef or operator moving into the space each month to develop and execute the menu.

Fred's Meat & Bread will expand its cheesesteak presence at Truist Park in the 2025 season with a stall at the new Outfield Market food hall inside the stadium. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
icon to expand image

Fred’s Meat & Bread

The sandwich shop from partners Todd Ginsberg, Shelley Sweet and Jennifer and Ben Johnson is expanding its presence at Truist Park as a vendor in the food hall.

This year, cheesesteaks from Fred’s Meat & Bread will be available in the Blue Moon Beer Garden, in the Coors Light Top of the Chop, and at Outfield Market. Each locale will serve the same menu, including the Korean cheesesteak with gochujang sauce, American cheese, candied jalapeños, green onion and garlic aioli.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to be part of the Braves and grow with them,” Ginsberg said.

The Sweet Spot stall will feature cookies from Sugar Shanes. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
icon to expand image

The Sweet Spot

Fans can choose from a selection of dessert options at the Sweet Spot, including Mayfield ice cream, Mo’Bay Beignet Co., cookie shop Sugar Shane’s and Popcorn Remix.

Fans can choose from a selection of dessert options at the Sweet Spot, including beignets and dipping sauces from Mo’Bay Beignets. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
icon to expand image

Owner Jaclyn Robinson began selling her beignets and dipping syrups in Mobile, Alabama, in 2019. Since then, she has added locations in Alabama and Mississippi. Truist Park will be her first foray into the Georgia market.

Fans can purchase bags of mini beignets and a dipping syrup with rotating flavors like buttercream, Grandma’s Chocolate Gravy, strawberry, raspberry, and Georgia peach.

Greg Bowman (left) and Ryan Richmond, co-founders of Popcorn Remix, will help fill the Sweet Spot food stall with flavored popcorn. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
icon to expand image

Also available at the Sweet Spot will be Popcorn Remix products from owners Greg Bowman and Ryan Richmond. Popcorn Remix began when Richmond’s grandfather, Chester, passed away about three years ago. On Richmond’s way to the funeral in Illinois, he got snowed in at a popcorn shop for several hours, inspiring him to launch his own popcorn business.

Popcorn Remix sells a variety of flavored popcorns at a brick-and-mortar in Conyers, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Georgia World Congress Center and several other Atlanta venues.

Truist Park offerings will include sweet flavors like caramel, a rainbow mix, and cookies and cream.

Asian nachos will be the only menu item at the Taqueria Tsunami food stall inside Truist Park. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
icon to expand image

Taqueria Tsunami

Marietta-based Latin-Asian fusion restaurant Taqueria Tsunami will operate a stall in Outfield Market with one menu item: Asian nachos. Hungry fans can expect a pile of fried wontons topped with braised barbecue short rib, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, queso and jalapenos.

“Being at a ballpark, nachos are a natural fit,” said Taqueria Tsunami co-owner Alexis Kinsey.

Tacos from Velvet Taco will be available at Outfield Market. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
icon to expand image

Velvet Taco

Houston-based Tex-Mex restaurant Velvet Taco already operates three locations in metro Atlanta, and Outfield Market will become its fourth.

The limited menu will feature items like the spicy tikka chicken taco, brisket nachos, queso blanco and guacamole.

Chicken tenders and fries are among menu offerings from Coop’s Wings at Outfield Market. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
icon to expand image

Coop’s Wings

Coop’s Wings is a spinoff on Coop’s Champion Chicken, which has several locations throughout Truist Park and is operated by the Braves’ food and beverage partner Delaware North.

Coop’s Wings’ Outfield Market location will offer a specialized menu of chicken wings with flavors like honey hot, Texas tea, golden barbecue, Coca-Cola barbecue, honey lemon pepper and Tabasco agave glaze.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

More Stories

The Latest

Small batch Piolo & Max Amaretto poured as a digestif at Buckhead's Aria, a suggestion from sommelier Jordan Parker. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Sour no longer, amaretto is on the rise in Atlanta

New wine and amaro bar Fawn promises ‘snacky’ yet ‘adventurous’ dining in Decatur

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Lucky Star’s Taiwanese comfort food shines in West Midtown

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?