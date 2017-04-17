First Look: Beer, barbecue and baseball at Terrapin Taproom at SunTrust Park

Recently, Terrapin co-founder and brewmaster Brian “Spike” Buckowski and Terrapin Taproom commercial operations manager Mark Crouch were at the Brew Lab, along with head brewer Peter Trapani and associate brewer Chad Martin, where they talked about opening and running a brewery restaurant at a ballpark.

As Crouch pointed out, major league ballpark breweries are a rare thing. Sandlot Brewery at Coors Field in Denver was the first, and Dempsey’s Brew Pub at Oriole Park in Camden Yards is possibly the only other example.

Terrapin ATL Brew Lab team (from left) Chad Martin, associate brewer; Mark Crouch, commercial operations manager; Brian "Spike" Buckowski, co-founder and brewmaster; and Peter Trapani, head brewer.

“I was actually the last person to join this team,” Crouch said. “My role here is really to keep everything else off the brewers’ plates. We just want these guys to focus on brewing beer. I’m here to interface with the restaurant and the ballpark and The Battery, and then working in the brewhouse whenever I can.”

But Crouch, who is a trade brewer and certified cicerone, says the combination of Terrapin beer and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q sets the Taproom apart.

“It’s the Fox Bros.’ fantastic food, delivered to you by Delaware North,” Crouch said. “My background working with Tenth and Blake Beer Co. before this was a lot about education around food and beer pairing, so I love talking about how we’re going to pair the brisket sandwich with which beer and why.

“Right now, my favorite pairing is the brisket chili with the Schwing Batter Brown Ale, because you’ve got the caramel malts playing around with the flavors in that barbecue sauce, and a bit of hops cutting through the richness of the chili. And I really like the SunRay with the smoked chicken, as a lighter protein with a less intense beer.”

Buckowski said being part of a brewery restaurant after founding a craft brewery is really a return to his roots.

Terrapin Taproom beer flight with (from left to right) Terrapin Hopsecutioner, Recreational Ale, Maggie's Peach, HI-5, and Chopsecutioner.

“Way back when I went to brewing school at UC Davis in 1996, I did my internship at the Phoenix brewpub in Sandy Springs,” Buckowski said. “Later on, I worked at Five Seasons, which replaced the Phoenix, so it is like where I began.

“At Terrapin, I never had a pilot system, so every recipe was always tested full-bore, whether it was 25 barrels or now 100 barrels. So this finally gives me the opportunity to play around a lot more and try new things.”

And, Buckowski said, he’s excited about the possibilities of creating new beers to go with the food at the Taproom.

“We’re going to have a lot of great beers coming out of here,” Buckowski said. “Will every one pair great with barbecue? I don’t know. But I think there are many things on the menu that will pair with the beer that we make.

“To come back and really wrap your head around new recipes that complement food, that’s going to be fun. Maybe we can start doing some beers with herbs, or maybe with some of the Fox Bros. seasonings. Really, the sky’s the limit here.”

755 Battery Ave. S.E., Suite 100, Atlanta. 404-494-1202, terrapintaproom.com.

Terrapin Taproom Fox Bros. Dog with brisket chili, slaw, mustard and a side of mac and cheese.

BBQ Nachos with chopped brisket, signature BBQ sauce, cheese, jalapenos and sour cream.

Fox Bros. Combo chicken and beef brisket plate with side of collard greens and mac and cheese.

Fox Bros. Chocolate Pecan Pie with chocolate ganache pecan filling and homemade cinnamon whipped cream.

