Battle and Brew to open at Battery Atlanta and more restaurant news from the week

Coffee shop and biscuit shop Howdy ATL opened last week at 753 Cherokee Ave. SE in Grant Park in the former Grant Park Coffeeshop space. Located across from Zoo Atlanta, Howdy ATL sells pies, pastries, biscuit sandwiches, coffee drinks and salads. Opening hours are 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.

The Buckhead location of 5Church has set an opening date of June 3. The eatery, which will be located in the former Sage Woodfire Tavern space at 3379 Peachtree Road, will serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

SriThai Kitchen & Sushi Bar will open its fourth location soon at 1540 Avenue Place at The Point near Emory University, What Now Atlanta reports. SriThai also has locations at Atlantic Station, Duluth and Snellville. The Point is home to several other food and beverage concepts including the General Muir and Desta Ethiopian Cuisine. Schoolhouse Brewing is set to open a location later this year.

Chain restaurant North Italia is gearing up to open its first two locations in Georgia in the coming weeks.

North Italia Buckhead, located at 3393 Peachtree Road at Lenox Mall, opens on June 22, and marks the brand’s 30th location in the U.S. The Buckhead location features an outdoor patio and the concept’s first U-shaped bar. North Italia Dunwoody, set to open at Perimeter Mall at 4600 Ashford Dunwoody Road, will debut this summer. The Perimeter location features panoramic windows and a large, covered patio. Both locations will display the work of local artists.

Atlanta native Nate Lowe will serve as executive chef of the Buckhead location, and Monish “Mo” Banerjea will be the general manager. The menu will feature pizzas, pastas, salads, chef’s boards, cocktails and desserts, and more.

Both Atlanta locations will feature lunch, happy hour, dinner, and brunch service, as well as takeout, online ordering and delivery via DoorDash.

North Italia is part of Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts. The group also includes Flower Child, which has several locations in metro Atlanta, and Culinary Dropout, set to open soon in West Midtown.

Lila Owens, the owner of California-based Cupcakin’ Bake Shop, is slated to open Midtown Minis this summer in the Colony Square mixed-use development in Midtown, What Now Atlanta reports. The shop will serve bite-sized cupcakes and mini cakes in a variety of flavors. Owens also has plans to open a location of Cupcakin’ later this year in the former CamiCakes space in Buckhead.

Patio pop-up Pop’s Lobster Shack is returning to Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar in Marietta on June 4. The New England-style lobster shack offers takes on seafood classics including Maine lobster rolls and crispy blue cod sandwiches. The concept also features live music and a cocktail list.

New York-based Mexican restaurant East Coast Street Tacos is planning to open its first Georgia location in August at 3365 Acworth Oaks in Acworth, Scoop OTP reports.

Cereal-infused ice cream truck Cereal and Cream is opening a brick-and-mortar location this summer at 415 Memorial Drive SE in Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports.

