Pickle-brined tenders, beef bao buns and more added to Truist Park food lineup

Dreyer and his team have created a lineup of concessions fans can enjoy around the stadium. New menu items include:

Big League Platter. A full rack of smoked pork spareribs, molasses baked beans, jalapeño bacon macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and Southern-style honey butter biscuits. Available at Carvery portable near section 111.

Golden Tender Bites. Pickle-brined chicken tenders, dredged in buttermilk and tossed in seasoned flour, then deep-fried and served with french fries and a choice of sauces. Available at 1871 Grille near section 141.

Fast Ball. Homemade meatloaf on a toasted brioche bun, topped with coleslaw and fried onions and served with french fries. Available at Coops Championship Chicken near section 138.

Home Run Stack. Three slices of toasted brioche layered with two beef patties, slabs of Hungarian candied bacon and smoked brisket. It’s topped with tangy pickled onion slaw, Carolina golden barbecue sauce, Coca-Cola barbecue sauce, jumbo onion rings and served with french fries. Available at 1871 Grille near section 113.

Double Play. Mongolian beef bao buns stuffed with shredded teriyaki steak, topped with purple cabbage and drizzled with hoisin mayonnaise. Available at the Blue Moon Beer Garden Bites.

Building the menu for a baseball stadium requires creativity in all sectors, Dreyer said, from curating food for the concessions to the premium clubs to catering.

“It’s really pushing myself to think outside of the box,” he said. “And challenging my staff to help collaborate and come up with new cool ideas and dishes.”

For Dreyer’s first season as executive chef, he wanted to make sure Truist Park’s menu would stand apart.

“We really put it through the grinder to make sure that this is what our fans will like,” he said.

This summer, the Braves’ stadium will host the All Star game for the first time in 25 years where the top performing players from the National League will compete against those in the American League. Dreyer said they’re already brainstorming special menu items to offer for that event in July.

More changes around Truist Park

Food hall Outfield Market in the right-field concourse features food from restaurants like NFA Burger, Pepper’s Hotdogs, Fred’s Meat & Bread and rotating chefs at a stall whose proceeds will benefit Atlanta-based nonprofit Giving Kitchen.

The stalls are lined up along one wall with each restaurant’s branding on the front. There is also a communal dining area and a 470-square-foot LED board that will broadcast the game. Adjacent to Outfield Market is the open-air Closer’s Bar featuring a rotating cocktail menu.

The Blue Moon Brewery & Grill has taken over the former Terrapin Taproom space. Fox Bros Bar-B-Q is still featured on the menu, but it will also have expanded beer, cocktail and nonalcoholic offerings and food from Delaware North including burgers, salads and pizza.

It can be accessed through the Battery as well as Truist Park, so ticket holders and non-ticket holders alike can grab a bite. The downstairs section is home to the restaurant, brewery and grill, and the upstairs space is called Over the Moon with a patio and bar and is available to rent out.

Season ticket holders, or A-List members, can access the Pen in sections 125-155 above the Braves’ bullpen. It has new seating options as well as an open-air lounge across from Outfield Market and underneath the seats. Membership for the 2025 season is sold out, but tickets for groups of 12 or more are still available.

Finally, expect to see new concession options like Grindhouse Killer Burgers near sections 315 and 335, and Snowie Atlanta, a shaved ice cart located in section 145 and inside Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park, the 30,000-square-foot reimagined family space that took over the former Hope & Will’s Sandlot.

Other food and beverage concepts at the Battery, which opened seven years ago along with the ballpark, include Battle & Brew, H&F Burger, Punch Bowl Social, Ph’east food hall and Superica. Concepts new to the Battery this year include Shake Shack, which took over the Wahlburgers space, and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, both of which are set to open this summer.

