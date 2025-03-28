Food & Dining
Pickle-brined tenders, beef bao buns and more added to Truist Park food lineup

Here’s what to expect at ballpark ahead of the Braves’ 2025 home opener
Views of seating at Truist Park’s new food hall Outfield Market that features food from local restaurants and vendors shown on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Braves’ home opener is April 4, and Truist Park has rolled out a bevy of new food offerings for fans to enjoy. In addition to concession stand items from Truist Park’s food and beverage partner Delaware North, the stadium will debut Outfield Market in the right field concourse, a food hall serving up eight restaurant options.

Delaware North will also see a new executive chef this season. Jaco Dreyer has taken over food operations from Louis Martorano. Dreyer previously worked as the chief chef for the PGA Tour at TPC Sugarloaf.

“(Dreyer) understands that baseball, at its core, we’ve got to have the basics and all the favorites, but to be able to provide some elevated offerings for our fans is really important to us, too,” said Hannah Basinger, senior vice president of operations for the Braves.

Dreyer and his team have created a lineup of concessions fans can enjoy around the stadium. New menu items include:

Views of the full rack of in-house-smoked pork spareribs that will be served with the Big League Platter shown on Friday, March 28, 2025. The platter is one of the new menu items offered in concessions throughout Truist Park shown on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)


Big League Platter. A full rack of smoked pork spareribs, molasses baked beans, jalapeño bacon macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and Southern-style honey butter biscuits. Available at Carvery portable near section 111.

Views of the Golden Tender Bites and fries, one of the new menu items that will be offered in concessions throughout Truist Park shown on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)


Golden Tender Bites. Pickle-brined chicken tenders, dredged in buttermilk and tossed in seasoned flour, then deep-fried and served with french fries and a choice of sauces. Available at 1871 Grille near section 141.

Views of The Fast Ball, one of the new food offerings for fans offered in concessions throughout Truist Park shown on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)


Fast Ball. Homemade meatloaf on a toasted brioche bun, topped with coleslaw and fried onions and served with french fries. Available at Coops Championship Chicken near section 138.

Views of samples of The Home Run Stack, one of the new food offerings for fans offered throughout Truist Park shown on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)


Home Run Stack. Three slices of toasted brioche layered with two beef patties, slabs of Hungarian candied bacon and smoked brisket. It’s topped with tangy pickled onion slaw, Carolina golden barbecue sauce, Coca-Cola barbecue sauce, jumbo onion rings and served with french fries. Available at 1871 Grille near section 113.

Views of The Double Play, one of the new food offerings for fans offered in concessions throughout Truist Park shown on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)


Double Play. Mongolian beef bao buns stuffed with shredded teriyaki steak, topped with purple cabbage and drizzled with hoisin mayonnaise. Available at the Blue Moon Beer Garden Bites.

Building the menu for a baseball stadium requires creativity in all sectors, Dreyer said, from curating food for the concessions to the premium clubs to catering.

“It’s really pushing myself to think outside of the box,” he said. “And challenging my staff to help collaborate and come up with new cool ideas and dishes.”

For Dreyer’s first season as executive chef, he wanted to make sure Truist Park’s menu would stand apart.

Executive chef Jaco Dreyer talks about Truist Park’s newest food offerings during a media day preview on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)


“We really put it through the grinder to make sure that this is what our fans will like,” he said.

This summer, the Braves’ stadium will host the All Star game for the first time in 25 years where the top performing players from the National League will compete against those in the American League. Dreyer said they’re already brainstorming special menu items to offer for that event in July.

Views of Truist Park’s new food hall Outfield Market that features food from local restaurants and vendors shown on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)


More changes around Truist Park

Food hall Outfield Market in the right-field concourse features food from restaurants like NFA Burger, Pepper’s Hotdogs, Fred’s Meat & Bread and rotating chefs at a stall whose proceeds will benefit Atlanta-based nonprofit Giving Kitchen.

The stalls are lined up along one wall with each restaurant’s branding on the front. There is also a communal dining area and a 470-square-foot LED board that will broadcast the game. Adjacent to Outfield Market is the open-air Closer’s Bar featuring a rotating cocktail menu.

ExploreTruist Park adding 8 new dining options, including a famous ‘gas station burger’

The Blue Moon Brewery & Grill has taken over the former Terrapin Taproom space. Fox Bros Bar-B-Q is still featured on the menu, but it will also have expanded beer, cocktail and nonalcoholic offerings and food from Delaware North including burgers, salads and pizza.

Views of Blue Moon specialty cocktails that will be offered in concessions throughout Truist Park shown on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)


It can be accessed through the Battery as well as Truist Park, so ticket holders and non-ticket holders alike can grab a bite. The downstairs section is home to the restaurant, brewery and grill, and the upstairs space is called Over the Moon with a patio and bar and is available to rent out.

Season ticket holders, or A-List members, can access the Pen in sections 125-155 above the Braves’ bullpen. It has new seating options as well as an open-air lounge across from Outfield Market and underneath the seats. Membership for the 2025 season is sold out, but tickets for groups of 12 or more are still available.

Finally, expect to see new concession options like Grindhouse Killer Burgers near sections 315 and 335, and Snowie Atlanta, a shaved ice cart located in section 145 and inside Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park, the 30,000-square-foot reimagined family space that took over the former Hope & Will’s Sandlot.

Other food and beverage concepts at the Battery, which opened seven years ago along with the ballpark, include Battle & Brew, H&F Burger, Punch Bowl Social, Ph’east food hall and Superica. Concepts new to the Battery this year include Shake Shack, which took over the Wahlburgers space, and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, both of which are set to open this summer.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to Georgia's best diners

