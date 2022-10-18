BreakingNews
Turnout on first day of Georgia early voting breaks midterm record
Atlanta food halls: Visiting Ph’East at The Battery Atlanta

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Asian food hall near Truist Park features 4 eateries, a tea shop and a bar

Ph’East, a part of the dining lineup at The Battery Atlanta since 2020, combines six affordable Asian food and drink spots under one roof. Grab a seat at one of the communal dining tables under bulbous paper lantern lights, or enjoy your Far East street feast on a partially covered patio.

At Ph’East, you can fill up on Japanese, Chinese and Thai dishes from such familiar Atlanta names as Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles (both from partners Seven Chan and Ken Yu), 26 Thai Kitchen and Fan T’Asia, run by the team behind BoBo Garden on Buford Highway.

The fast-growing Poke Burri is known for poke bowls and playful spins on sushi that range from burritos to carnival-style corn dogs. A favorite mashup is the sushi doughnut, featuring seasoned rice draped with salmon and avocado slices, drizzles of eel sauce and spicy mayo, and a furikake finish.

The crab cheese roll with sweet chile sauce from 26 Thai should please even the pickiest of eaters, and the restaurant’s popular pad Thai (our order: with shrimp, medium heat) is quite filling.

Fan T’Asia has a lengthy list of Cantonese delights, but the succulent roast duck is a standout.

Kung Fu Tea can satisfy your craving for bubble tea, while Taps @ Ph’East — a full bar from the founders of Truck & Tap — has an impressive list of rotating craft beers, with nearly 20 on draft.

Looking for a pregame stop before heading to Truist Park? A round of sake bombs will get you in a cheering mood. The Juice Is Loose at Taps — with a shot of sweet, citrusy yuzu sake to drop into a tulip glass filled with Creature Comforts’ Tropicalia — is a winning warmup.

925 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 678-247-8137, pheastatl.com

