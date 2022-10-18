Atlanta food halls: Visiting Ph’East at The Battery Atlanta

The crab cheese roll with sweet chile sauce from 26 Thai should please even the pickiest of eaters, and the restaurant’s popular pad Thai (our order: with shrimp, medium heat) is quite filling.

Fan T’Asia has a lengthy list of Cantonese delights, but the succulent roast duck is a standout.

Credit: Ryan Fleisher Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Kung Fu Tea can satisfy your craving for bubble tea, while Taps @ Ph’East — a full bar from the founders of Truck & Tap — has an impressive list of rotating craft beers, with nearly 20 on draft.

Credit: Ryan Fleisher Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Looking for a pregame stop before heading to Truist Park? A round of sake bombs will get you in a cheering mood. The Juice Is Loose at Taps — with a shot of sweet, citrusy yuzu sake to drop into a tulip glass filled with Creature Comforts’ Tropicalia — is a winning warmup.

925 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 678-247-8137, pheastatl.com

