Will Saturday be Thiago Almada’s last home match with Atlanta United?

Textor, who said he was in London, said he didn’t yet know what terms of the agreement would be, which also refuted the $20 million reported fee.

“I haven’t made the offer yet,” Textor said. “We love the player. We’ve had a good time talking to his family. We are doing this the right way. I’ve got a good relationship with the leadership of Atlanta United. We wouldn’t go in through the back door. We would go in through the front door. I plan on sending the offer to them directly this morning and giving their CEO a call. That’s where we’re at.”

A person with knowledge of the situation but not allowed to speak to journalists said a bid was received. The club declined to comment on any offers received for any players, citing its policy.

Almada, 23 years old, has said numerous times that his goal is to play for a club in Europe. He also has said repeatedly that he is happy at Atlanta United. He is considered one of the brighter talents in MLS, with 22 goals and 33 assists in 76 appearances. He finished in the top three of MLS MVP voting for the 2023 season and was the first active player to be on a World-Cup winning roster when Argentina took the title in 2022.

Atlanta United purchased Almada from Velez Sarsfield in Argentina before the 2022 season for a reported $16 million.

Almada is expected to be selected to play for Argentina in the Olympics. Men’s soccer in the Paris Games is scheduled to start July 24, and the gold-medal match is scheduled to be played Aug. 9. A good performance could drive up his transfer fee, should Atlanta United chose to wait. Almada is under contract with Atlanta United through the 2026 season.

After Saturday’s match against Toronto, Atlanta United won’t play again at Mercedes-Benz Stadium until July 17, when the team hosts NYCFC.

If Almada is sold, he would become the third player sold for more than $15 million by the club. Miguel Almiron was sold to Newcastle before the 2019 season for a reported $27 million. Pity Martinez was sold by the club to one in Saudi Arabia during the 2020 season for a reported $18 million.

While the goal of buying, developing and selling has worked in those situations, it didn’t work for the club with Ezequiel Barco, Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra, among others.

Selling Almada also would move Atlanta United to the edge of a rebuild following the sale of striker Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul for $10 million two weeks ago.

Giakoumakis and Almada are two of the three Designated Players allowed within MLS rules. Stian Gregersen is the third. Lagerwey said the club wants to sign a new striker during the coming summer window. The same presumably would be true if the club sells Almada.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven in U.S. Open Cup

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.