Bills fly as Georgia lawmakers rush on second-to-last day of the session

Wednesday is the penultimate day of the 2025 Georgia legislative session, and it’s expected to be busy as lawmakers rush to get their bills assigned to the House and Senate floor for a final vote.

About 80 bills have already been added in the Senate for consideration today and Friday, the 49th and final day of the session. The House is expected to add their own slate.

The bills on the agenda include legislation to ban school speeding zone cameras or provide more warnings about them; a measure that would both provide a tax credit to gun owners who lock away their weapons in safe storage devices and provide gun buyers with an 11-day sales-tax-free holiday; and a bill that would prevent diversity, equity and inclusion programming and education in any public school or university.