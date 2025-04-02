Politics
Politics

Bills fly as Georgia lawmakers rush on second-to-last day of the session

Lawmakers weigh dozens of bills on Day 39 of the 40-day state legislative session
State representatives converse in the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

1 hour ago

Wednesday is the penultimate day of the 2025 Georgia legislative session, and it’s expected to be busy as lawmakers rush to get their bills assigned to the House and Senate floor for a final vote.

About 80 bills have already been added in the Senate for consideration today and Friday, the 49th and final day of the session. The House is expected to add their own slate.

The bills on the agenda include legislation to ban school speeding zone cameras or provide more warnings about them; a measure that would both provide a tax credit to gun owners who lock away their weapons in safe storage devices and provide gun buyers with an 11-day sales-tax-free holiday; and a bill that would prevent diversity, equity and inclusion programming and education in any public school or university.

With time running out, each chamber’s leaders are negotiating to get their priorities on the floor. For the Senate, that includes a measure to protect “religious liberty,” a longtime Republican priority that critics worry could be used to discriminate, especially against LGBTQ+ people.

Many other Republican priorities have already passed and been sent to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk, including a lengthy bill designed to improve school security and behavioral health support for students after the deadly shooting in Barrow County last fall and a bill that would restrict transgender girls from participating on girls’ sports teams in public schools and colleges.

It is going to be a long day.

During the House Rules committee, where lawmakers decide what bills will be debated on the House floor, one legislator prayed that members be “patient, kind and understanding” with each other as the process plays out.

Come back here throughout the day for the latest updates in Day 39 at the General Assembly.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Follow along at AJC.com for more updates.

