Atlanta United may have found a more productive lineup

Injuries might have helped Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila figure out Atlanta United’s best lineup in Saturday’s 4-3 win against NYCFC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Because Bartosz Slisz suffered a knee injury that prevented him from playing in the second half, Deila pulled from his playbook in last week’s match at Cincinnati. He moved Alexey Miranchuk from attacking midfielder to a deeper, central midfielder and Saba Lobjanidze from left wing to right wing. Xande Silva subbed in at left wing. Miguel Almiron, who wasn’t available last week, moved from right wing to attacking midfielder.
“We needed somebody who could open the match for us, so we moved (Alexey Miranchuk) further down, and he did exactly that,” Deila said. “I call him ‘Maestro,’ because to me he is a maestro, with a technique and awareness that we need, and it is something that everyone else playing that position should learn.”
An offense that was threatening as cotton in the first half produced three goals in the second half to turn a 3-1 deficit into a win. The team took eight shots, four on goal in the second half. It had six and two in the first half.
Deila did something similar against Cincinnati, and the team earned a 2-2 draw. Deila didn’t have Almiron in that match because he was with the Paraguay national team.
Putting Almiron centrally and Miranchuk in a deeper role gave the team the ability to unlock NYCFC from new places on the field. Miranchuk finished with a team-high three chances created. Almiron finished with two, included scoring his first goal with a header that tied the match at three. Silva earned his first assist.
“I think I feel much better there,” Almiron said. “I get on the ball a little more. I think the team also had more confidence and we were able to tie the game quickly.”
Perhaps the biggest impact was moving Lobjanidze to the side he played last season, where he lead the team with nine goals. He forced an own goal for the second consecutive week.
“Maybe I’m better on the right side, but it doesn’t matter,” Lobjanidze said. “I just want to be more productive for my team. I’m not thinking about myself, I’m thinking about the team. Whatever coach decides for me, let’s go.”
Deila said he will consider putting the players in those positions going forward. He said Almiron was already playing mostly centrally.
“If we don’t have the ball, and we can’t open them up, then we have no chance to get something, we have to be honest with ourselves,” he said. “We work on this all the time, and Alexey is an exceptional player, and he really made a difference. Miggy got on the ball more when he was inside and more central, and Saba looks different on the right when the ball comes to him.”
Deila’s next decision will be who to pair with Miranchuk in central midfield. He started Slisz and Mateusz Klich behind Miranchuk. Klich finished with two chances created. Jay Fortune replaced Slisz. Deila said Fortune played well, too.
Debut. Dominik Chong Qui, 17, made his first start in place of Pedro Amador, who was a late scratch with a quadriceps injury.
“I was excited,” he said. “I’m really blessed for the opportunity.”
It was a tough assignment for Chong Qui, who didn’t return to the team from playing with the U.S. Under-18 national team until Friday. He played well defensively. He did lose the ball once, which led to NYCFC’s third goal.
“It’s nothing much to mourn on, especially because the team got three points at the end of the day,” he said.
It was a bit bittersweet because unless the team signs him to a contract, it was his fourth and final short-term call-up. His Homegrown contract goes into effect next season.
“I’m just gonna try to prove to get on the roster,” he said.
Chong Qui has a supporter in Deila.
“I really believe in him and think he did some really good things today,” Deila said. “Of course, he did things that he can also do better, and he knows that, but we absolutely have a player for the future, and not only for the future, because he can do something now. I know it.”
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
