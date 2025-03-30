Atlanta United may have found a more productive lineup

An offense that was threatening as cotton in the first half produced three goals in the second half to turn a 3-1 deficit into a win. The team took eight shots, four on goal in the second half. It had six and two in the first half.

Deila did something similar against Cincinnati, and the team earned a 2-2 draw. Deila didn’t have Almiron in that match because he was with the Paraguay national team.

Putting Almiron centrally and Miranchuk in a deeper role gave the team the ability to unlock NYCFC from new places on the field. Miranchuk finished with a team-high three chances created. Almiron finished with two, included scoring his first goal with a header that tied the match at three. Silva earned his first assist.

“I think I feel much better there,” Almiron said. “I get on the ball a little more. I think the team also had more confidence and we were able to tie the game quickly.”

Perhaps the biggest impact was moving Lobjanidze to the side he played last season, where he lead the team with nine goals. He forced an own goal for the second consecutive week.

“Maybe I’m better on the right side, but it doesn’t matter,” Lobjanidze said. “I just want to be more productive for my team. I’m not thinking about myself, I’m thinking about the team. Whatever coach decides for me, let’s go.”

Deila said he will consider putting the players in those positions going forward. He said Almiron was already playing mostly centrally.

“If we don’t have the ball, and we can’t open them up, then we have no chance to get something, we have to be honest with ourselves,” he said. “We work on this all the time, and Alexey is an exceptional player, and he really made a difference. Miggy got on the ball more when he was inside and more central, and Saba looks different on the right when the ball comes to him.”

Deila’s next decision will be who to pair with Miranchuk in central midfield. He started Slisz and Mateusz Klich behind Miranchuk. Klich finished with two chances created. Jay Fortune replaced Slisz. Deila said Fortune played well, too.

Debut. Dominik Chong Qui, 17, made his first start in place of Pedro Amador, who was a late scratch with a quadriceps injury.

“I was excited,” he said. “I’m really blessed for the opportunity.”

It was a tough assignment for Chong Qui, who didn’t return to the team from playing with the U.S. Under-18 national team until Friday. He played well defensively. He did lose the ball once, which led to NYCFC’s third goal.

“It’s nothing much to mourn on, especially because the team got three points at the end of the day,” he said.

It was a bit bittersweet because unless the team signs him to a contract, it was his fourth and final short-term call-up. His Homegrown contract goes into effect next season.

“I’m just gonna try to prove to get on the roster,” he said.

Chong Qui has a supporter in Deila.

“I really believe in him and think he did some really good things today,” Deila said. “Of course, he did things that he can also do better, and he knows that, but we absolutely have a player for the future, and not only for the future, because he can do something now. I know it.”

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple