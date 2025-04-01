Atlanta United confident it can reduce errors leading to goals allowed

Of the 11 goals allowed, Atlanta United has yet to concede a goal from a piece of brilliant play. Atlanta United’s wounds, and the reason it has eight points instead of the maximum 18, mostly are self-inflicted.

The decision-making, and execution, must improve for it to fulfill its goal of finishing among the East’s top four teams. Atlanta United will host Dallas on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila said he can’t pinpoint why the errors happen. He said it may be a combination of him not giving the players enough confidence, and them not being aggressive while they are playing, which he said can lead to “stupid mistakes.” said he can’t pinpoint why the errors happen. He said it may be a combination of him not giving the players enough confidence, and them not being aggressive while they are playing, which he said can lead to “stupid mistakes.”

“It’s something every individual has to learn from,” he said after last week’s 4-3 win against NYCFC in which four individual errors resulted in the goals allowed.

The good news for Atlanta United is it overcame those errors to get three points. It did the same when it defeated Montreal 3-2 in the season opener, when poor decision-making and poor marking led to two goals.

“These are moments that we laugh about now because we get a result,” Brad Guzan said after the NYCFC match. “But that’s not the norm. When things like this are happening, it’s important that we stick together. It’s important that … you guys are all going to write things that say, ‘Oh, we’re so terrible,’ and that’s not the case. We’re going to continue to fight.”

Atlanta United hasn’t always been able to overcome its errors.

It dropped three points in a 2-1 home loss to Miami because of a mix-up between 40-year-old Brad Guzan and Williams that resulted in the winning goal. Fafa Picault, whose header proved the difference, also was not marked well by Jay Fortune. Miami’s first goal came when Bartosz Slisz turned over the ball near the top of the 18-yard box.

Centerback Stian Gregersen said Tuesday that he’s confident the team will smooth out its wrinkled play.

“We’re gonna fix this problem, and move forward,” he said.

Injury updates. Fullback Pedro Amador (quad) and midfielder Bartosz Slisz (sprained knee) are day to day, according to the team. Amador was a late scratch for last week’s match after experiencing discomfort in his quad during pregame warm-ups. He was replaced by Chong Qui. Amador has one start this season after suffering a hamstring injury in the preseason that sidelined him for several weeks.

Slisz, who made his fifth start, was subbed off at halftime after sustaining his injury. He was replaced by Fortune.

Returning to training were striker Jamal Thiare (quad), who has two appearances this season, and midfielder Tristan Muyumba (knee), who has four appearances, including three starts.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple