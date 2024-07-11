Pedro Amador trains with Atlanta United for first time

Amador arrived Wednesday night and participated in a walk-through about defensive responsibilities. Valentino said Amador is able to communicate with a few other teammates who speak Portuguese.

Amador, 25 years old, previously played for Moreirense in Portugal’s first division. He has made 114 appearances as a pro.

Atlanta United doesn’t have a pure left fullback on its roster right now because Caleb Wiley left after Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Indy Eleven in the U.S. Open Cup to join the U.S. team that will be competing in the Olympics. Wiley’s transfer to Chelsea also is expected to be finalized soon.

Until Amador is ready, Valentino said he could use Ronald Hernandez, Luis Abram and Matthew Edwards as a left fullback. Edwards and Hernandez also could play as left wingbacks. Valentino has used a formation that uses three centerbacks and wingbacks in the past few matches.

Availability. Striker Jamal Thiare trained Thursday and could be available for the match against Montreal, Valentino said. Edwin Mosquera worked away from the team but with a trainer.

Thiare has five goals in 14 appearances. He has missed the past three matches because of a shoulder injury suffered against Toronto.

Mosquera, a winger, has two assists in 15 appearances. He suffered a meniscus injury in his left knee three weeks ago.

Slisz experience. Bartosz Slisz said his experience playing for Poland in the Euros, his first major tournament, was a pleasure. He said it wasn’t easy because Poland didn’t win, but he appreciated playing against quality opponents. Slisz made one start for Poland, a 3-1 loss to Austria, and came off the bench in a 2-1 loss to Netherlands.

“I hope that the nicest things are in front of me because in two years it’s the World Cup,” he said. “So, I hope.”

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.