Emmanuel Latte Lath converts stoppage-time PK for Atlanta in 1-1 tie with Toronto

Atlanta United's Emmanuel Latte Lath, second from left, gets a shot away at the Toronto FC goal despite pressure from Deandre Kerr, second from right, during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta United's Emmanuel Latte Lath, second from left, gets a shot away at the Toronto FC goal despite pressure from Deandre Kerr, second from right, during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
26 minutes ago

TORONTO (AP) — Emmanuel Latte Lath converted a penalty kick in the 11th minute of stoppage time for Atlanta United on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie with Toronto FC.

Latte Lath's shot from the spot was parried by goalkeeper Sean Johnson near the left post but slipped inside the right post to cap the scoring.

Jayden Hibbert, who turns 21 on Aug. 5, made his MLS debut for Atlanta and finished with four saves. Hibbert started in place of Brad Guzan, who underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured cheekbone that occurred in a collision with teammate Luis Abram in last week's 0-0 tie at D.C. United.

Deybi Flores headed home a corner kick played in by Matty Longstaff to give Toronto a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute.

Toronto (4-11-6) has one win in its last seven games.

Atlanta (4-10-7) is winless in four straight.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Toronto FC's Deybi Flores (20) gets in front of Atlanta United's Tristan Muyumba (8) to score his team's opening goal during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta United's Emmanuel Latte Lath, second from left, is congratulated Bartosz Slisz (99) and Aleksey Miranchuk (59) after converting the tying penalty kick as Toronto FC's Alonso Coello (14) looks on during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Toronto FC midfielder Deybi Flores (20) celebrates after scoring as Atlanta United's Aleksey Miranchuk (59) and Toronto FC's Theo Corbeanu (7) look on during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta United midfielder Aleksey Miranchuk #59 dribbles the ball during the match against Toronto FC at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada on Saturday July 12, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Josue De Paula speaks during a news conference at Truist Park, Saturday, July, 12, 2025 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charles Odum)

Credit: AP

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

