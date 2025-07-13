Emmanuel Latte Lath converts stoppage-time PK for Atlanta in 1-1 tie with Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Emmanuel Latte Lath converted a penalty kick in the 11th minute of stoppage time for Atlanta United on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie with Toronto FC.
Latte Lath's shot from the spot was parried by goalkeeper Sean Johnson near the left post but slipped inside the right post to cap the scoring.
Jayden Hibbert, who turns 21 on Aug. 5, made his MLS debut for Atlanta and finished with four saves. Hibbert started in place of Brad Guzan, who underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured cheekbone that occurred in a collision with teammate Luis Abram in last week's 0-0 tie at D.C. United.
Deybi Flores headed home a corner kick played in by Matty Longstaff to give Toronto a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute.
Toronto (4-11-6) has one win in its last seven games.
Atlanta (4-10-7) is winless in four straight.
