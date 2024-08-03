Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Santos Laguna

Santos Laguna goals for/against in Leagues Cup: 0/3

Santos Laguna key players in Leagues Cup

Ramiro Sordo: Three shots, one on goal

Fran Villalba: Two shots

Atlanta United key players in Leagues Cup

Daniel Rios: Two goals

Saba Lobjanidze: One goal

Injury reports (as of Aug. 3)

Atlanta United

Out: Noah Cobb (CONCACAF U20 championship) and Ronald Hernandez (MCL sprain)

Santos Laguna

Out: None reported.

Officials

Referee: Ivan Barton

Assistants: David Santos and Henri Esquivel

Fourth official: Merlin Rodriguez

VAR: Erick Galindo

AVAR: Felisha Mariscal

What was said

“My approach each game, the outcome’s always the same. It’s a fantastic opportunity. These are the moments that we want to have. The outcome should be for you to advance, and it’s now in our hands and at our home stadium. I think that’s a great feeling for the guys. It will not by any means be easy. And I think that’s also the cool thing is that it won’t be easy. No one will give it to you. And hopefully you win the game and you advance.” – Atlanta United interim manager Rob Valentino

“The goal is to, of course, to come as far as can. We take this cup a very seriously. So our ambition is high.” – Stian Gregersen

Storylines

Win and move on. Atlanta United must win in regulation or, if tied at the end of 90 minutes, in penalty kicks to advance to the Round of 32 in the tournament. The team was defeated by D.C. United in penalty kicks in the first match in the tournament July 26. Valentino said Atlanta United has spent more time this week on penalty kicks. The team had one saved in regulation and two more in penalty kicks in the 3-3 draw, 6-5 loss in PKs.

Good start key. Valentino and Gregersen said Atlanta United must get off to a better start against Santos Laguna than it did against D.C. United, when it gave up two goals in the first half because of a series of self-inflicted mistakes.

Next match. Should Atlanta United win and advance, it will play either NYCFC or Cincinnati in the next round. They will play Monday. Atlanta United will either play Cincinnati on the road or host NYCFC at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium. The date hasn’t been determined but the window is Wednesday-Friday. If United advances and hosts, the match will be Thursday.

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Derrick Williams

Centerback Stian Gregersen

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Pedro Amador

Midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Midfielder Dax McCarty

Midfielder Xande Silva

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Daniel Rios

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.