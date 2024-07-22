Atlanta United transfers Caleb Wiley to Chelsea

Chelsea will be in Atlanta next week when it plays Club America in a friendly on July 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It is expected that Wiley will go out on loan. It was reported that he will go to Strasbourg in France. That loan may have changed because Strasbourg last week parted with manager Patrick Vieira in what was described as a mutual decision. Chelsea has a history of signing young players and sending them on loan.

It is the second time that Atlanta United has executed a transfer with a club in England. Miguel Almiron was sold to Newcastle before the 2019 season.

The MLS transfer window opened last week. The club has signed Pedro Amador on a free transfer to play left fullback.

With the completion of the Wiley transfer, combined with the sales of other players including Thiago Almada for $21 million and Giorgos Giakoumakis for $10 million, Atlanta United has more than $50 million it can spend to reinforce its squad. Most of the club’s focus will be on signing a striker and attacking midfielder. It is in ninth place in the East. Atlanta United will host D.C. United on Friday in its first match in this year’s Leagues Cup.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.