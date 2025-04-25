Falcons draft Georgia Bulldogs standout Jalon Walker with 15th pick in NFL draft

The Falcons, clearly in need of help on defense, went with Walker.

The Falcons have four other picks in the draft. They traded away their third-round pick for outside linebacker Matthew Judon in August.

The franchise lost its fifth-round pick for tampering violations in the 2024 free-agency signings of quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner.

The Falcons were in need of pass rush help last season but doubled down on the quarterback position and took Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick.

Pressure is mounting on the personnel department to get pass-rush help and improve the defense.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said the emphasis during the draft would be on the defense.

The search for pass-rush help was complicated by the fact that two of the top pass rushers have background-check issues: Marshall’s Mike Green and Tennessee’s James Pearce. Green was rated higher than Pearce.

Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart also was a player to watch for the Falcons, according to NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

During the predraft process, NFL teams told Walker they liked his versatility and how he can be moved around the defense to help exploit matchups.

“The versatile role that I had (at Georgia) translates a lot to their game in the NFL,” Walker said. “A lot of these teams want me to be a Swiss Army knife for their team.”

Walker had a right quad injury and didn’t work out at Georgia’s pro day. He has a private workout scheduled for April 17. He also attended Falcons’ Locals Day and had a strong work, according to other players.

Walker can play inside on early downs and then outside in passing situations to take advantage of his pass-rush skills.

He met with Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich during Georgia’s pro day. Ulbrich shared his vision for the defense with Walker.

The Falcons had never drafted a player from Georgia in the first or second round.

Walker could help to improve the Falcons’ pass rush.

The Falcons have not had a double-digit sack performance since Vic Beasley had 15.5 in 2016.

Improving the pass rush is a major offseason priority for the Falcons, who finished with 31 sacks last season (ranked 31st in league).

The franchise has not had two players with double-digit sack totals in one season since defensive end Patrick Kerney (13) and defensive tackle Rod Coleman (11.5) terrorized quarterbacks in 2004. Jim Mora’s team went on to the NFC Championship game that season.

The Falcons heavily scouted the top pass rushers and offensive tackles in the draft. They sent a contingent of 22 coaches and scouts to Georgia’s pro day, including coach Raheem Morris and Ulbrich.

The draft is deep in pass rushers, defensive tackles and running backs.

The Falcons heavily scouted the offensive tackles because starting left tackle Jake Matthews is 33 and right tackle Kaleb McGary is 30 and set to enter the last year of his contract.

With just five picks, trading back in the draft certainly was in play for the Falcons.

