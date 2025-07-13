The other starters — left tackle Jake Matthews, left guard Matthew Bergeron, right guard Chris Lindstrom and right tackle Kaleb McGary — remain intact and are set to report July 23 for training camp.

“We have to, this is my own thought process, eliminate presnap stuff,” Lindstrom said. “Then handle — do our job — every play consistently so the guys can make plays. I know they are driven like that. We have 11 self-driven guys who have accountability for each other.”

Also, reserve tackle Storm Norton and guard Kyle Hinton were re-signed. The Falcons also drafted former Wisconsin tackle Jack Nelson in the seventh round of the NFL draft.

“Obviously, losing Dalman hurts,” Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said.

Neuzil, who’s 6-foot-3 and 301 pounds, is a former undrafted college free agent from Appalachian State.

“He’s a very explosive guy,” Ledford said. “Just has a lot of power. At the center position, (he has) the quickness … that you need there. … It’s a good combination to have.”

The starts last season helped convince the front office to re-sign Neuzil, who was a restricted free agent. He earned a two-year, $9.5 million deal.

“I definitely learned a lot,” Neuzil said. “Practice is more important for getting the looks, but getting the games reps — being able to just know the speed, know the looks, different looks and everything — it was good just getting hold of it.”

The unit, anchored three of former general manager Thomas Dimitroff’s draft picks (Lindstrom, Matthews and McGary), has been a strength for the Falcons with the affable Lindstrom achieving second-team All-Pro status the past three seasons.

Matthews has one Pro Bowl selection (2018) and McGary has developed into a punishing run blocker.

“Continuity is key,” Ledford said. “When you can bring as many guys back as you can, it’s, definitely a comfort. But it’s also exciting because, like all the things you’re talking about and working on, you’re just ready to take that next step.”

The Falcons must keep left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr. protected. That makes McGary, who’s struggled at times against elite pass rushers, the blindside tackle.

“It’s a little bit different,” Ledford said. “Like, if there was a lot of stuff underneath center that you used to see, I think that you would have those conversations. But now, with everything, kind of being in the (shotgun), our pistol for us … it’s a little bit different now.”

There hasn’t been a discussion of Matthews and McGary switching sides of the line, Ledford said.

The Falcons also want to break some longer runs.

“Talking to (running backs coach Michael) Pitre a little bit,” Ledford said. “It sounds like increasing the amount of explosives, and maybe turning some of these runs into longer extension runs. What does that look like for your room in getting that job done?”

Ledford believes the offensive line will be up to the task.

“So for us, how much longer can we strain, all right?” Ledford said. “You know, just finishing blocks longer, being willing and able to strain longer than that guy in front of us, seeing more guys downfield — that’s a big part of it. Like, if we get an opportunity to get the second or third level, that’s going to help us create explosives as well.”

Neuzil will be key.

Neuzil, 27, played guard in college and was converted to a center by the Falcons. The Falcons signed him to their practice squad Sept. 1, 2021. He spent most of two seasons on the practice squad before he was signed to the active roster Nov. 22, 2022.

“He’s great,” Lindstrom said. “So proud of him. So happy for him as a friend. As a teammate, he’s worked hard. He did it the hard way as an undrafted free agent. He worked as hard as he could for five years, growing his role every single year.”

Neuzil also started three games in the 2023 season.

“Every time that we counted on him, he was there for us,” Lindstrom said. “He’s been rewarded. I’m incredibly happy for him.”

The pass protection will get tested during joint practices with the Titans on Aug. 12-13.

“One of the first things that we talk about, like, when you talk about pass protection, really, the No. 1 thing is you (must) have more desire than that guy across from you from getting to the quarterback,” Ledford said. “We have to not let him get to the quarterback. That desire for me to not let him do that, that’s got to show up. That’s first and foremost.”

The Falcons gave up 32 sacks last season, which ranked as the ninth fewest in the league.

“So, all the other stuff, fundamentals we will work on,” Ledford said. “Everything like that. But for one first thing, it’s a mindset. Hey, I’m not going to let that guy touch our quarterback.”

Projected Depth Chart

Here’s the Falcons’ projected depth chart heading into training minicamp:

Offense

QB: Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, Easton Stick, Emory Jones

RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Carlos Washington Jr., Nathan Carter, Elijah Dotson, Jashaun Corbin

WR: Drake London, Chris Blair, Jesse Matthews, Quincy Skinner Jr., Makai Polk

WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington, David Sills V, Nick Nash, Dylan Drummond

SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge, Jamal Agnew

TE: Kyle Pitts Sr., Feleipe Franks, Teagan Quitoriano, Joshua Simon

TE: Charlie Woerner, Nikola Kalinic

LT: Jake Matthews, Brandon Parker, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Jordan Williams, Joshua Gray

LG: Matthew Bergeron, Elijah Wilkinson

C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Matthew Cindric

RT: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jack Nelson, Joey Fisher, Kilian Zierer

Defense (4-2-5 nickel)

DE: Leonard Floyd, James Pearce Jr., DeAngelo Malone

DT: Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, Ta’Quon Graham, Simeon Barrow Jr.

DT: David Onyemata, Morgan Fox, Kentavious Street, LaCale London, Khalid Kareem

DE: Jalon Walker, Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, Zach Harrison

ILB: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand, Josh Woods, Caleb Johnson

ILB: Divine Deablo, Troy Andersen, Malik Verdon, Nick Kubitz

LCB: A.J. Terrell, Kevin King, Natrone Brooks, Dontae Manning

RCB: Mike Hughes, Cobee Bryant, Lamar Jackson, Keith Taylor

NCB: Billy Bowman Jr., Clark Phillips III, Dee Alford

SS: Jordan Fuller, Xavier Watts, Josh Thompson

FS: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams

Special teams