After the draft and free agency, the Falcons are preparing to start training camp July 24 at their facility in Flowery Branch.
All eyes will be on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and running back Bijan Robinson, plus the team’s additions on defense, with rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.
AJC Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter breaks down each position ahead of the opening of training camp, the preseason opener on Aug. 8 and the regular-season debut on Sept. 7.
Here’s a breakdown of each position preview:
- Quarterbacks: Michael Penix Jr. ready to take the reins
- Running backs: With Robinson and Allgeier, do Falcons have one of league’s best backfields?
- Offensive line: Chris Lindstrom heads up rugged O-line, a strength of the team
