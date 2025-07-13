Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Check out all of the AJC’s Falcons preseason position previews

We analyze the groups that make up Atlanta’s offense, defense and special teams as training camp begins July 24.
Unlike last season, when Kirk Cousins was the undisputed starter for the Atlanta Falcons at quarterback heading into training camp, this season it's Michael Penix Jr. (center). Training camp begins next week. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By
1 hour ago

After the draft and free agency, the Falcons are preparing to start training camp July 24 at their facility in Flowery Branch.

All eyes will be on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and running back Bijan Robinson, plus the team’s additions on defense, with rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

AJC Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter breaks down each position ahead of the opening of training camp, the preseason opener on Aug. 8 and the regular-season debut on Sept. 7.

Here’s a breakdown of each position preview:

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

