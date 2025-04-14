Top 10 offensive linemen prospects in the 2025 NFL draft

2. Will Campbell, OT, LSU, 6-5 7/8, 319 (first): Held up against some of the top pass-rushers in the nation will playing in the SEC. Some consider Campbell the most NFL-ready offensive linemen in the draft. He was a first-team All-American selection by the Associated Press.

3. Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas, 6-5 1/8, 315 (first): He is a nimble, powerful run blocker who can get downfield to finish off plays. He’ll need to refine his pass blocking techniques. Banks, who left Texas after his junior year, would be reunited with Falcons running back Bijan Robinson if selected by the Falcons. Banks played in 42 games for the Longhorns and was named a first-team All-American last season. He also won the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy.

4. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State, 6-5, 317 (first/second): He started his career at San Diego State as a right tackle. In 2023, he started all 13 games at left tackle. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season. He started six games at left tackle. Suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee and missed the final 10 games of the season.

5. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon, 6-5, 311 (first/second): He started 14 games at left tackle last season. He was name first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media. He was also named third-team All-American by The Associated Press. Conerly played 965 offensive snaps, including 929 at left tackle last season.

GUARDS/CENTERS

1. Marcus Mbow, G, Purdue, 6-4, 303 (first): He started his career at right guard but played right tackle the past two seasons for the Boilermakers.

2. Jared Wilson, C, Georgia, 6-3, 210 (first): He played in 34 career games for the Bulldogs over the past four seasons. He was a two-year starter. He was named to the Coaches’ second-team All-SEC team. In 2023, he played in 13 of 14 games and was part of the unit that ranked first in the SEC and seventh nationally in sacks allowed (0.93). He helped Georgia’s offense finish second in the SEC and fifth in the nation in total offense (496.5), offensive passing efficiency (168.21) and scoring offense (40.1).

3. Grey Zabel, C/G, North Dakota State, 6-5, 312 (first/second): Played right tackle and left tackle in college. Will move inside in the NFL. Proved himself at the Senior Bowl, where he lined up at every position and took as many reps as possible. “He was unbelievable at the Senior Bowl,” said NFL analyst Brian Baldinger.

4. Tyler Booker, G, Alabama, 6-5, 321 (first/second): He started all 13 games last season, 12 at left guard and one at left tackle. He had a team-high 92 knockdown blocks (7.1 per game) over his 778 offensive snaps. Booker allowed just a half a sack and graded out at 92.3%.

5. Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State, 6-4, 304 (second/third): During practice in November, McLaughlin ruptured his Achilles, ending his season. He was a key figure in a Buckeyes’ offense that was second in the Big Ten in points per game and third in rushing yards per game. He started 24 games with the Crimson Tide and played in 35 games before transferring.

Local prospects

Tate Ratledge, G, Darlington Prep, Georgia, 6-6, 320: Played in 38 games over his career, including 10 last season. He was named Associated Press All-American third-team and Associated Press and Coaches first-team All-SEC. He was suffered knee and ankle injuries in conference opener against Kentucky and missed the next four games before returning to action against Florida.

Myles Hinton, 6-6, 342, OL, Greater Atlanta Christian, Stanford/Michigan: Son of Falcons and Colts great Chris Hinton. He played two seasons at Stanford (2020-22) before transferring to Michigan. Hinton started five games before losing his starting role. He played in 13 games as Michigan won a national championship in 2023. In 2024, Hinton started 10 games at left tackle and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Dylan Fairchild, 6-5, 318, G, West Forsyth, Georgia: He has a 27.5 inch vertical jump at the scouting combine. He participated in the Falcons’ Locals Day.

Xavier Truss, 6-7, 309, OT, Georgia: He started 27 games over the past two seasons. Participated in the Falcons’ locals day.

Best of the rest: Tackles: William & Mary’s Charles Grant, Kansas’ Logan Brown, Texas’ Cameron Williams, Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery, Alabama A&M’s Carson Vinson, Cincinnati’s Joshua Gray and Wisconsin’s Jack Nelson. Guard/Centers: Texas’ Jake Majors, Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson, LSU’s Emery Jones Jr., West Virginia’s Wyatt Milum; Arizona’s Jonah Savaiinaea.

Teams in need: Falcons, Bengals, Raiders, Jets, Browns and Seahawks.

Need area for Falcons: Yes. Left tackle Jake Matthews is 33 and right tackle Kaleb McGary is 30 and set to enter the last year of his contract. Also, center Drew Dalman left in free agency to sign with the Bears.

