Top 10 running back prospects in the 2025 NFL draft

3. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State, 5-10, 202 (first/second): Henderson remained at Ohio State and demonstrated the home-run ability that will make him coveted during draft weekend. His speed and elusiveness would upgrade any backfield. He rushed for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns.

4. Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State, 6-0, 221 (second/third): Part of a two-headed monster for the national champions, Judkins ran for 1,060 yards and 14 scores. He also was previously productive for Ole Miss in the SEC.

5. Kaleb Johnson, Iowa, 6-1, 224 (second/third): Johnson has exhibited starter-quality traits and could be a great get for somebody on the second day. He headlined the Iowa offense with 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns.

6. Cam Skattebo, Arizona State, 5-9, 219 (third/fourth): Skattebo’s brilliance led ASU to a College Football Playoff berth and should’ve earned him a spot as a Heisman Trophy finalist. He rushed for 1,711 yards and 21 scores, and he did so as the primary weapon in ASU’s offense.

7. Dylan Sampson, Tennessee, 5-8, 200 (fourth): Sampson was the engine of Tennessee’s offense. He’s a physical runner and beloved teammate. Sampson ran for 1,493 yards and 22 touchdowns.

8. Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State, 6-1, 226 (fourth/fifth): Gordon’s stock isn’t what it was, but he could still end up a solid professional. He ran for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns in what was deemed a disappointing season following a run of stardom.

9. RJ Harvey, Central Florida, 5-8, 205 (fifth): Harvey is a potential sleeper in a crowded class. He rushed for 1,577 yards and 15 touchdowns.

10. Damien Martinez, Miami, 6-0, 217 (fifth): Martinez will bring some power to a backfield. He ran for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Local prospects

Trevor Etienne, Georgia, 5-9, 198: Etienne’s lone season at Georgia left fans wanting more, though his two at Florida showed he could be dynamic at times. He’s a reliable pass catcher with some juice and does a nice job eluding defenders. He should be a choice on Saturday of the draft.

Phil Mafah, Clemson, 6-1, 230: A Loganville native, Mafah is a potential Saturday pick who could provide a team another tough runner. He had 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns for the ACC-champion Tigers last season.

Jo’Quavious “Woody” Marks, USC, 5-10, 215: The Carver-Atlanta High product played at Mississippi State and USC, earning a mid-to-late-round draft grade. Marks ran for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns for the Trojans last season. He snagged 47 passes too and exceeded 45 catches in four of his five collegiate seasons.

Best of the rest: DJ Giddens (Kansas State), Donovan Edwards (Michigan), Jarquez Hunter (Auburn), Rocket Sanders (South Carolina), Jaydon Blue (Texas), Montrell Johnson Jr. (Florida)

Teams in need: Bears, Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Patriots

Need area for Falcons: The Falcons have two productive backs in standout Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, a thunderous runner who’s served as an ideal complementary back. The latter is a free agent following the season, so theoretically, the Falcons could prepare to backfill there.