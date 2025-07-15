Jarrett, a former fifth-round pick from Clemson who played at Rockdale County High, was scooped up quickly in free agency by the Chicago Bears.

The Falcons will have a new look and a new position coach along the defensive line when they report for training camp July 23 in Flowery Branch. Nate Ollie, who was hired to replace Jay Rodgers, has promised that the defensive line will come out swinging.

“Everything that we’re trying to do now, it’s like we’re trying to be like Mike Tyson and throw haymakers,” Ollie said. “We’re getting off the ball, attacking, throwing haymakers. No jabs. It’s all haymakers — that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Who doesn’t want to see all haymakers?

The Falcons plan to install an “attack-styled” defensive front, and the interior defensive linemen will be a big part of the action. In addition to veteran David Onyemata, the Falcons are hoping to get help from Dorlus, Orhorhoro and Zach Harrison.

Ollie shared his plan to give the bigger-bodied Dorlus and Harrison playing time as edge rushers.

“This guy can (pass) rush,” Ollie said of Dorlus. “You see what’s on my mind. I’m always thinking about rush.”

Dorlus, who was drafted in the fourth round (109th overall) out of Oregon last year, played sparingly as a rookie.

“I felt like last year, I was coming in and riding the wave,” Dorlus said. “I got stuck in the flow. Just surviving. This year … my body feels better. My energy is a lot better.”

Dorlus took some lessons from Jarrett. He’s arriving at the facility at 6:30 a.m. to take care of his body before the meetings start at 8 a.m.

“Off the field is big,” Dorlus said. “Film. Just your mental (approach) to stay sharp on the field. That’s the biggest thing. Staying physically in shape. Staying strong and then explosive.”

Dorlus believes that he fits well into the new defensive scheme that’s being installed by new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

“This defense is really controlled chaos,” Dorlus said. “Coach ‘Brick’ (Ulbrich) gives us our chances to take off. There is time to have fun. … There is time when you have to slow down. You have to know when to take your shots.”

Orhorhoro, who was taken in the second round (35th overall) out of Clemson last year, showed promise as a rookie before he was slowed by a high-ankle sprain.

“Last year was definitely tough,” Orhorhoro said.

He’s hoping for major improvement in his second season in the NFL.

“The next step for me, I would say it’s putting it all together,” Orhorhoro said. “Some may classify me as a raw player. I understand that. I haven’t been playing football that long in my life.

“But I feel like every year I take big strides. I’m starting to catch up to all of the (guys) who were playing when they were 6 years old. I started playing when I was 16. I feel like every year I’m taking big strides. I feel like now, slowly, it’s just all going to come together.”

The Falcons recorded only 31 sacks last season, which ranked 31st in the league. The team ranked 31st in 2022 and 32nd in ’21.

Over the past seven years — the duration of their playoff drought — they’ve finished in the bottom half of the league each season in sacks.

The Falcons plan to use a rotation of defensive linemen. Ollie wants to attack offenses with waves of pass rushers to keep the high-intensity haymakers coming.

“It’s hard to do that for 60 plays in a row,” Ollie said. “So, we need waves of guys to go out there.”

In addition to Onyemata, Orhorhoro and Dorlus, the Falcons signed Morgan Fox in free agency and re-signed Ta’Quon Graham and Kentavius Street.

LaCale London, Simeon Barrow Jr. and Khalid Kareem also are on the roster.

Ollie’s style has been well received.

“He’s a high-energy guy,” Orhorhoro said. “He’s going to demand it out of you. He’s consistent. Some coaches say they are high-energy, and they might have their days, but I have not seen one day where he’s not yelling and screaming.”

AJC columnist Ken Sugiura contributed to this article.

Projected depth chart

Here’s the Falcons’ projected depth chart heading into training minicamp:

Offense

QB: Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, Easton Stick, Emory Jones

RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Carlos Washington Jr., Nathan Carter, Elijah Dotson, Jashaun Corbin

WR: Drake London, Chris Blair, Jesse Matthews, Quincy Skinner Jr., Makai Polk

WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington, David Sills, Nick Nash, Dylan Drummond

SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge, Jamal Agnew

TE: Kyle Pitts Sr., Feleipe Franks, Teagan Quitoriano, Joshua Simon

TE: Charlie Woerner, Nikola Kalinic

LT: Jake Matthews, Brandon Parker, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Jordan Williams, Joshua Gray

LG: Matthew Bergeron, Elijah Wilkinson

C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Matthew Cindric

RT: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jack Nelson, Joey Fisher, Kilian Zierer

Defense (4-2-5 nickel)

DE: Leonard Floyd, James Pearce Jr., DeAngelo Malone

DT: Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, Ta’Quon Graham, Simeon Barrow Jr.

DT: David Onyemata, Morgan Fox, Kentavius Street, LaCale London, Khalid Kareem

DE: Jalon Walker, Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, Zach Harrison

ILB: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand, Josh Woods, Caleb Johnson

ILB: Divine Deablo, Troy Andersen, Malik Verdon, Nick Kubitz

LCB: A.J. Terrell, Kevin King, Natrone Brooks, Dontae Manning

RCB: Mike Hughes, Cobee Bryant, Lamar Jackson, Keith Taylor

NCB: Billy Bowman Jr., Clark Phillips III, Dee Alford

SS: Jordan Fuller, Xavier Watts, Josh Thompson

FS: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams

Special teams

K: Younghoe Koo, Lenny Krieg

P: Bradley Pinion

LS: Liam McCullough

KR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud

PR: Jamal Agnew, Mike Hughes