Top 10 wide receivers prospects in NFL draft

3. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas, 5-11, 191 (first): Golden ultimately could go ahead of Burden for his big-play ability. A speedster, Golden became a star in the Longhorns’ offense, with 987 yards and nine touchdowns. He ran a scorching 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash; he might’ve run his way into the first round — perhaps among the top 15 picks — with that performance.

4. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State, 6-1, 202 (first/second): Egbuka doesn’t have a glamorous playing style, but a team will know exactly what it’s getting. And he’s likely going to be a good pro. He’s a savvy route runner with good speed. Egbuka looks like a steady WR2, but he still offers the potential for more.

5. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State, 6-4, 215 (second): Higgins had 1,183 yards and nine scores for Big 12 runner-up Iowa State. He doesn’t have breakaway speed, but his size and physical style against defenders help separate him from his peers. He has inside-out versatility, too. Higgins could be an outstanding value pick for somebody.

6. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss, 6-2, 205 (second): Harris was among the most prolific receivers in the country for coach Lane Kiffin. He isn’t a high-end athlete and lacks elite size, so he isn’t deemed a celebrated prospect, but his production stands out. In eight games, he had 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns.

7. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford, 6-2, 206 (second/third): Ayomanor was limited by a terrible collegiate situation, but his size and perceived untapped ability will appeal to some teams. He fits the mold of a possession receiver.

8. Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State, 5-11, 190 (second/third): Williams has generated buzz as a sleeper. He had 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He’s excelled in the predraft process, showing the qualities he put on film. His explosiveness and quickness help him blow past defenses. If Williams lands in the right situation, he could make an immediate contribution.

9. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State, 6-0, 205 (third/fourth): Royals is a quick, shifty receiver who has clear strengths and weaknesses. The Hillgrove High School product had 834 yards and six touchdowns on 55 catches over seven games last season.

10. Tai Felton, WR, Maryland, 6-1, 183 (third/fourth): Felton has been an exciting player during the predraft process for his speed and potential as a deep threat. There are concentration lapses, and his play strength will limit him, but he’s another receiver who could excel in the right situation. Felton had 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns on 96 catches.

*Potential inclusion: Travis Hunter, 6-1, 185, WR/CB, Collins Hill, Jackson State/Colorado (first): Hunter played both ways at Colorado, where he won the Heisman Trophy as he helped to turn around the Buffaloes program. Playing both wide receiver and defensive back — full time — he finished in the top five in FBS in receptions (94), receiving yards (1,258) and receiving touchdowns (15) and interceptions (four) and passes defended (15). His talent makes him arguably the top receiver in the class — if that’s his position.

Hunter has expressed hope of playing both ways in the pros, but that could depend on his landing spot. He’s more commonly considered a cornerback, but perhaps a team could work him in as an occasional receiver situationally. His ball skills and athletic ability are top-tier, both of which have also been displayed in the secondary.

Local draft prospects

Arian Smith, WR, Georgia, 6-0, 179: The speedy Smith had inconsistent hands in college, but he nonetheless was valuable at stretching the field at times. A track runner, Smith could serve a role in the NFL, even if he never develops into a player worthy of a top-three spot on the depth chart. Smith has had a nice predraft process and could be a third-day selection.

Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas, 5-11, 180: The Buford native is best known for catching the Hail Mary that spoiled Auburn’s upset bid during former Alabama coach Nick Saban’s final Iron Bowl. He spent last season at Texas, underwhelming but still showing game-breaking speed at times. Bond recently turned himself in on an outstanding sexual assault warrant and was released on bail. Bond said the accusation against him is “patently false” in a statement. It’s unclear how the situation will affect his draft status leading into next week.

Kobe Hudson, WR, Central Florida, 6-1, 200: Hudson, of Pine Mountain, has generated some buzz in recent months and could be a mid-round pick. His best collegiate season came in 2023 when he caught 44 passes for 900 yards and eight touchdowns. His numbers dipped to 770 yards and four touchdowns on a struggling Knights team last season.

Best of the rest: Jack Bech (TCU), Isaiah Bond (Texas), Ricky White III (UNLV), Jaylin Noel (Iowa State), Tory Horton (Colorado State), Tez Johnson (Oregon), Xavier Restrepo (Miami), Savion Williams (TCU).

Teams in need: Patriots, Titans, Cowboys, Panthers, Browns, Cardinals, Raiders, Rams, Broncos, Seahawks.

Need area for Falcons: Receiver isn’t a pressing need with Drake London (age 23) and Darnell Mooney (27) under contract, but in today’s NFL, teams can’t acquire enough weapons. While the Falcons will spend their premium choices on defense, a receiver could be in play during the mid-rounds, particularly one capable of helping on special teams.