NFL draft is loaded with options for teams seeking help in rushing the passer

Carter has been mentored by Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons, who was selected 12th overall in the 2021 draft.

“Yeah, I talked to him a lot,” Carter said. “Just before this season I told him I want to be the No. 1 pick, I want to put some work in. He took me under his wing. We trained together, worked together and everything turned out good so far.”

Carter believes he’s the next player from Penn State to star in the NFL.

“Just looking at our history with Micah, Chop (Robinson), Odafe (Oweh), Adisa Isaac, Penn State really is Rush U,” Carter said. “We turned into that, and I’m really the next one out of that mode.”

Carter led the nation with 24 tackles for loss and added 12 sacks last season. He played in 42 games over his career and made 172 tackles, 41 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback sacks.

Carter rated the top five pass rushers in the league.

“I would say, one, Micah Parsons; two, Myles Garrett; three, T.J. Watt; four, I probably say Jonathan Greenard; and at five, somebody who, well, before he got hurt, he probably would’ve been one this year, but Aidan Hutchinson,” Carter said.

Carter has studied the pass-rush moves of Von Miller, who elected to retire this offseason after 13 seasons years in the league and 129.5 sacks.

“Yeah, I definitely tried to model my game after Micah, just watching him being at the same school,” Carter said. “I’ve been watching him pretty much my whole career. Von Miller is also another guy I like to study a lot, and T.J. Watt.”

Like with Parsons, the teams will have some position flexibility with Carter.

“Yeah, definitely defensive end, edge rusher, but I feel like I can play wherever my coaches need me,” Carter said. “Wherever they feel the need, that’s where I’ll play.”

Carter was asked to describe his style of play.

“I think I bring energy, effort and versatility,” Carter said. “I feel like when the biggest moments come around, that’s why I play at my best.”

Carter, who’s a native of Philadelphia, marveled at the Eagles’ pass rush in their Super Bowl victory against the Chiefs. He attended the game.

“Yeah, I feel like you definitely need a franchise edge rusher,” Carter said. “If you look at all the great teams, all the great teams that won Super Bowls, you have that one standout, great defensive player and I feel like I’m that.”

While Carter and Walker are slam-dunk candidates, the pass-rusher pool gets a little murky after they’ll be selected.

The Falcons, and other teams outside of the top 10, their moves will revolve around how to assess the off-the-field issues of Marshall outside linebacker Mike Green and Tennessee outside linebacker James Pearce Jr.

Both are outstanding prospects but have some draft red flags.

Green has faced two allegations of sexual assault, one in high school and one at Virginia. He stated that he has “done nothing wrong.”

Pearce, at 6-5 and 245 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds. But his maturity has been questioned.

Green and Pearce likely will slide past the Falcons, who could also have a chance to draft Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams, Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart or Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who was the named the ACC’s defensive player of the year.

Ezeiruaku, who’s 6-foot-2 and 248 pounds, finished last season with 16.5 sacks.

“I have a knack for the football,” Ezeiruaku said. “I always took pride in the run game. I understand you can’t pass rush on third down until you win on first and second down.”

Some teams will want Ezeiruaku to bulk up to help fight 300-pound tackles in the run game.

“There’s areas to improve in all part of our games,” Ezeiruaku said. “But I think I play the run pretty darn well. Obviously, it’s going to be different going into the NFL, but I think I’ll be just fine.”

Falcons coach Raheem Morris noted that you can never have too many edge rushers. The Falcons are looking for help for Arnold Ebiketie and Leonard Floyd, who signed in free agency.

The Falcons will have options throughout the draft: early, in the middle and late.

“I think it really just comes down to the best player at the time,” Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said. “We’re always going to say that. It’s something that we’ve said every single year, starting back to 1996 with Ozzie (Newsome) as the GM. We’re going to draft best available player.”

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has repeated the “best player available” mantra several times before his previous four drafts.

“We’re picking at 27, and there’s an edge rusher and he’s the best guy, we’re probably going to pick him,” DeCosta said. “That’s going to hold through with every round. I think it’s an important position.”

The Ravens, who hired former Falcon Chuck Smith as their pass-rush coach in 2023, have featured a strong pass rush.

“I think we were maybe second in the league in sacks last year, but having a continuous influx of young pass-rush talent, guys that can set the edge and play the run, guys that play like Ravens, physical players who can get to the quarterback,” DeCosta said. “I think that’s a priority for us, for sure.”

Some of the top college pass rushers may not project well in to the NFL.

“You find that the guys that are very productive in the NFL also, most of the time, had productive college careers, too,” Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht said. “Not all super productive college edge rushers become productive in the pros, but it is a trait that usually (translates) for the good ones in the NFL.”

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

