Penn State’s Tyler Warren is no Brock Bowers, but he’s pretty darn good

Warren is very much aware of the season that Bowers turned in.

“He did a lot of good stuff this year and he’s a great example just to learn from and see how he plays the game,” Warren said. “It is a great example to look at and it was awesome to see him do that this year.”

Warren, who played for four seasons for the Nittany Lions, probably can’t match Bowers’ accolades, but he’s also a mighty fine prospect.

SumerSports has Warren rated as their No. 1 tight end.

“Warren is a complete tight end that can work across the formation as a pass catcher or a blocker,” according to the SumerSports’ draft guide. “His athleticism is always on display, and he is a true threat after the catch.”

Former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff is the director of football operations for SumerSports. Warren picked up 57.3% of his yards after the catch.

“Going into this season, the run after the catch was something I wanted to be better at, that I could improve on,” Warren said. “I feel like I did a good job.”

Warren embraced his versatile role.

“What I try and do is be a guy that can kind of fit in a lot of different roles,” Warren said. “I don’t know if I have one that really sticks out the best. That’s kind of fun about the tight end position, is you get to do a lot of different things within the offense.”

Penn State lined Warren up all over the field, including quarterback. They used him much like former Saints coach Sean Payton used to deploy Taysom Hill.

“I can do a lot of different things, so whatever the offense needs from week-to-week and what they want my role to be is what I’ll do,” Warren said. “That might change from game to game. I’m a guy (who) can do a lot of different things.”

Warren wore jersey No. 44 at Penn State.

“I wear 44 because when I was younger my dad put on John Riggins’ film and said, ”‘This is how I want you to run the ball.’ Another guy I saw this summer was Jeremy Shockey and the way he kind of played and his mentality running the ball, something I kind of liked and tried to do a little bit this year.”

Warren is not into the comparisons to the other tight ends in the draft.

“I’m not really focused on trying to be better than other people,” Warren said. “Just trying to be the best tight end I can be. That’s what’s helped me do whatever’s needed within the offense. That’s what I focus on. I try to get good at a lot of different things in a lot of different roles.”

Warren was developed over his time at Penn State.

“I had to wait my turn and learn from the guys in front of me, understanding I was not at the point I needed to be in order to play and contribute,” Warren said.

The Mechanicsville, Virginia, native said it took him a couple of years until he got into the flow of college football.

Michigan’s Colston Loveland, LSU’s Mason Taylor, Miami Elijah Arroyo and Bowling Green’s Harold Fannin Jr. are the top tight ends in the draft.

Taylor is the son of Jason Taylor, the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end who starred for the Dolphins. His uncle, linebacker Zach Thomas, is also a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“Being that complete tight end and doing it all, that’s something I pride myself on,” Taylor said. “Doing it all for an offense, and that’s what tight ends do.”

Taylor flashed his big-play ability at LSU.

“Specifically, in the pass game, route-running,” Taylor said. “I think I’m a tremendous route-runner. I think I run smooth, but I can separate myself from defenders.”

2025 POSITION BY POSITION SERIES

Michigan’s Mason Graham heads a deep defensive tackle group | Top 10 defensive linemen

Georgia’s Jalon Walker one of top defenders in the NFL draft | Top 10 linebackers

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter hopes to play both ways | Top 10 cornerbacks

Draft is full with an array of pass-rushing options | Top 10 pass rushers

Georgia’s Malaki Starks, Dan Jackson pro safety prospects | Top 10 safeties

How early will former Georgia center Jared Wilson go in the NFL draft? | Top 10 offensive linemen