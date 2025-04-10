Top 10 linebacker prospects in the 2025 NFL draft

3. Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina, 6-2, 245 (first/second): He’s played at Strong Rock Christian in Locust Grove. He’s a six-year linebacker who spent his final season at South Carolina after four years at Georgia Tech and one at Charlotte. He earned first-team all-conference honors in 2023 in his lone season with the 49ers. He played in 61 games, made 22 starts and has 229 career tackles. He is a cousin of former Falcons defensive back DeAngelo Hall.

4. Chris Paul Jr., LB, Mississippi, 6-1, 235 (first/second): He played at Crisp County High. He played in 12 games and made 11 starts last season for the Rebels. He made 88 tackles and ranked fourth among all Rebels players in the regular season with 11 tackles for loss, and he also had 3.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries and four pass breakups. He played in 28 games and made 11 starts at Arkansas.

5. Corey Schwesinger, LB, UCLA, 6-2, 225 (second): He played in 38 games and made 10 starts over four seasons with the Bruins. He made 163 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble. The former walk-on developed into one of the top linebackers in the country. He had a top-30 visit with the Ravens, who hold the 27th overall pick.

6. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson, 6-1, 230 (second/third): He played at North Gwinnett High and was an AJC Super 11 pick in 2020. He was a two-time All-American pick. The coaching staff, after film review, credited Carter with 254 tackles (31.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, 24 pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 2,482 career snaps over 52 games (40 starts) from 2021-24.

7. Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia, 6-2 3/8, 229 (third/fourth): The former Paulding County High standout was a five-star recruit. He played in 51 games and had 212 tackles and 18 tackles for losses. He also showed some pass-rush ability with eight sacks.

8. Kobe King, LB, Penn State, 6-1, 251 (fourth): He spent four seasons with the Nittany Lions and played in 46 games with 27 starts. He made 200 career tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups.

9. Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon, 6-2, 235 (fourth): He played in 14 games and made 13 starts at inside linebacker last season for the Ducks. He ranked fifth on the team with 54 tackles. He earned a 73.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, a 75.6 tackling grade and a 72.1 run-defense grade.

10. Kyle Kennard, LB, South Carolina, 6-3¾ and 248 (fifth): Played at Georgia Tech (2020-23) before transferring. He was named the SEC’s defensive player of the year and an All-American. Kennard finished his career with 32 starts in 54 total contests and 24 sacks with 37 tackles for loss.

Best of the rest: Central Arkansas’ David Walker; UCLA’s Femi Oladejo; Texas’ Barryn Sorrell; Notre Dame’s Jack Kiser; Alabama’s Que Robinson; Iowa’s Jay Higgins.

Teams in need: Bills, Falcons, Buccaneers, Cardinals and Rams.

Need area for Falcons: Yes. The Falcons let Nate Landman, who started most of the past two seasons, leave in free agency. He signed with the Rams. Troy Andersen has not been able to stay healthy, and it might be time to move on.

