2. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan, 6-2, 194 (first): Has the size and speed to be an elite NFL corner. He can match up with bigger wide receivers. Johnson recorded nine career interceptions and returned three for touchdowns. He’s also a solid tackler.

3. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas, 5-11, 194 (first): He was named a first-team All-American by The Associated Press after a strong season and productive career for the Longhorns. He won the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive back. He had five interceptions, 11 pass breakups while starting all 16 games last season. He finished with 67 tackles, two tackles for losses and a sack.

4. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky, 5-11, 183 (first): He was second-team All-SEC in 2023 as he led the conference with five interceptions. Last season, he started seven games and missed five with a shoulder injury. He had 19 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine to improve his draft status.

5. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame, 6-0, 193 (first/second): He started as a freshman in nine of 13 games and had six interceptions. He has 10 pass breakups and three interceptions in 2023. Last season, he started the first six games before suffering a hip injury. His father, Darryl Morrison, played four seasons (1993-96) with Washington in the NFL and was later the team’s chaplain.

6. Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina, 6-2, 194 (second): Revel suffered a torn ACL in September and missed the rest of season. He started off in junior college. “He’s one of those long, lanky corners,” ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid said. “He can play zone. … He was off to a great year prior to the ACL tear. There is still a lot of excitement about him.”

7. Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State, 6-0, 195 (second/third): The former North Gwinnett High standout played four seasons with the Buckeyes. He played in 25 games and made eight starts. In 2023, he played in all 13 games and made seven starts and had 41 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

8. Alijah Huzzie, CB, North Carolina, 5-10, 193 (third): He played at Heard County High. Huzzie played in 11 games in 2023 and 13 in 2024 for the Tar Heels and intercepted four passes. He was a four-year veteran at East Tennessee State. He played in 34 games, all starts, and finished with 179 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 12 interceptions and 30 pass breakups.

9. Brandon “BJ” Adams, CB, Central Florida, 6-1⅜, 186 (third): Adams, who played at Arabia Mountain High, played a lot of press man-to-man coverage and can hold up at the point of attack. He also has experience playing on special teams. He played cornerback, free safety, quarterback, running back and wide receiver in high school.

10. Zah Frazier, CB, Texas-San Antonio, 6-3, 186 (third): Frazier played at Cedartown High. He started 10 games and played in a 12 games overall. He broke the school’s single-season record with six interceptions, which ranked second among all FBS players in 2024. He played in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Best of the rest: Trey Amos, Ole Miss; Azareye’h Thomas, Florida State; Darien Porter, Iowa State; Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan; Justin Walley, Minnesota; Jacob Parrish, Kansas State; Jaylin Smith, USC; Denzel Burke, Ohio State; Zy Alexander, LSU; and Upton Stout, Western Kentucky.

Teams in need: Falcons, Eagles, Lions, Rams, Chiefs and Seahawks.

Need area for Falcons: Yes. The Falcons re-signed Mike Hughes, who started at right cornerback, but his play slipped later in the season. The nickel back spot is open for competition.