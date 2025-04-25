Class: Junior

Hometown: Columbus

Notable: Played through an ankle injury as a junior that forced him to miss two games. ... Finished third on the team with sacks with five, along with 21 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss. ... Named second-team All-SEC in 2023 and 2024. ... Led Georgia in sacks as a freshman on a team that won a national championship. ... Named to All-SEC freshman team. ... 5-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle and the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Georgia for the class. ... AJC Super 11 selection in 2021.