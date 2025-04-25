Selection: First round (No. 11 overall), San Francisco 49ers
Position: Edge rusher
Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds
Class: Junior
Hometown: Columbus
Notable: Played through an ankle injury as a junior that forced him to miss two games. ... Finished third on the team with sacks with five, along with 21 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss. ... Named second-team All-SEC in 2023 and 2024. ... Led Georgia in sacks as a freshman on a team that won a national championship. ... Named to All-SEC freshman team. ... 5-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle and the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Georgia for the class. ... AJC Super 11 selection in 2021.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Jacksonville Jaguars select ex-Collins Hill star Travis Hunter as No. 2 pick in NFL draft
Collins Hill star Travis Hunter was picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Featured
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Stacey Abrams considers third run for governor as some Georgia Democrats move on
Once the unquestioned leader of Georgia Democrats, Stacey Abrams now faces an uncertain political future as she considers a third run for governor.
Orange Crush future in limbo after clash between organizer, trademark owner
The Orange Crush beach bash brought tens of thousands of HBCU students to Georgia's coast, but its future is clouded by a dispute between the trademark owner and organizer.
With midterms looming, Georgia fails to make election security upgrades
Election security proposals stalled in the Georgia General Assembly, leaving the same voting technology in place for the 2026 election. Election advocates say they're worried.