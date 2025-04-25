Breaking: Falcons draft Georgia Bulldogs standout Jalon Walker with 15th pick in NFL draft
San Francisco 49ers select ex-Georgia Bulldog Mykel Williams in first round of NFL draft

Williams led Georgia in sacks as a freshman on a team that won a national championship.
Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams speaks to the media after he participated in the school’s NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Selection: First round (No. 11 overall), San Francisco 49ers

Position: Edge rusher

Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds

Class: Junior

Hometown: Columbus

Notable: Played through an ankle injury as a junior that forced him to miss two games. ... Finished third on the team with sacks with five, along with 21 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss. ... Named second-team All-SEC in 2023 and 2024. ... Led Georgia in sacks as a freshman on a team that won a national championship. ... Named to All-SEC freshman team. ... 5-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle and the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Georgia for the class. ... AJC Super 11 selection in 2021.

