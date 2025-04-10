Why Georgia’s Jalon Walker is among top defenders in the NFL draft

“The versatile role that I had (at Georgia) translates a lot to their game in the NFL,” Walker said. “A lot of these teams want me to be a Swiss Army knife for their team.”

Walker had a right quad injury and didn’t work out at Georgia’s Pro Day. He has a private workout scheduled for Thursday.

“To show that I can move pretty well,” Walker said. “You can see that pretty effortlessly on the film. But to show that I have a pretty special skill set.”

Walker can play inside on early downs and then outside in passing situations to take advantage of his pass-rush skills.

He met with Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich during Georgia’s Pro Day. Ulbrich shared his vision for the defense with Walker, but the Falcons have the 15th pick in the draft and likely would have to trade up to get him.

The Falcons have never drafted a player from Georgia in the first or second round.

“We’ve seen how these Georgia guys have been able to produce, whether it’s been in Philadelphia or with other teams,” ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid said. “If I was a GM, I would be running the card in to draft these guys just because they’ve translated so well over the past few years.”

Walker could help to improve the Falcons’ pass rush.

“Jalon Walker, I really like the fit there because they need somebody to rush the passer, whether it’s off the edge, the A-gap, the B-gap or whatever,” Reid said. “They need somebody to create consistent pressure.”

The Falcons have never drafted a player from Georgia in the first or second round.

Demetrius Knight Jr.

In addition to Walker, Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell, South Carolina’s Demetrius Knight Jr. (Strong Rock Christian in Locus Grove) and Ole Miss’ Chris Paul Jr. (Crisp County) are also top-rated linebackers who played in the SEC.

“The SEC is the closest thing you can get to the NFL with the monsters that are out there on the offensive and defensive line,” Knight said. “So being able to compare yourself to those guys gives you a good tip of the scale of where you’re at. Athletically, mentally, how you prepare; if you can play well in the SEC, you can play in the NFL.”

Knight, 25, is one of the older prospects in the draft. He played at Georgia Tech (2019-22), Charlotte (2023) and South Carolina (2024).

“I’m all right with that. There’s guys in the NFL like Lavonte David, who has been playing for the Bucs for a long time,” Knight said. “He’s been playing and been out there like a rookie, so age doesn’t matter. If you can play, they’ll find you.”

Knight was a quarterback in high school.

“Yeah, so playing quarterback was everything I thought I’d be doing. I thought I’d be (at the NFL Scouting Combine) as a quarterback,” Knight said. “But the roles were flipped, and I’m just the quarterback of the defense now. That switch happened as soon as I got to college.”

Knight said the move was rough at first, but it got better over time.

#SouthCarolina LB Demetrius Knight, Jr



6-foot-2, 235



Physical play demeanor. Stack/shed at the POA. Sees it fast to slip/evade blockers. Strikes on contact. Zone discipline in coverage. Splash plays on the tape. pic.twitter.com/SsiUGplSa8 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) April 6, 2025

Barrett Carter

Also, Clemson’s Barrett Carter (North Gwinnett High) is highly respected and has had a productive career for the Tigers.

“Those mock drafts are not coming from the actual (teams),” Carter said. “I’m not too worried about all of the mock drafts, all of the projections. I know wherever I end up, that’s where I’m supposed to be. Ultimately, once you get there, it doesn’t matter. Once you get your foot in the door ... we’re all on the same playing field.”

Carter spoke with former Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who was drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round last season. He also consulted with Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, another former Clemson teammate.

“My goal is to come in and get on the field as early as possible,” Carter said. “It’s a business at that level. I’m ready to come in and just show that I can add value to the team as early as possible.”

Carter believes he can be productive in the NFL.

“My skill set translates perfectly,” Carter said. “I can run. I can chase things down. I have the physicality to stop inside runs. I have the versatility and athletic ability to cover.”

2025 Position-by-position series

April 9: Michigan’s Mason Graham heads a deep group of defensive tackles for NFL draft | Top 10 defensive linemen