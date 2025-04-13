Top 10 safety prospects in the NFL draft

3. Kevin Winston, S, Jr, Penn State, 6-2, 215 (second/third): Winston tore his ACL early last season, which robbed him of an opportunity to contribute to Penn State’s playoff run. He was extremely impressive as a sophomore from a tackling standpoint (and remained penalty-free in his career). He’s best playing downhill.

4. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame, 6-0, 203 (second/third): A hard-hitter who embodied Notre Dame’s ferocious defense, it’s easy to see how teams could fall in love with Watts. He had six interceptions in 2024 and led one of the nation’s top defenses. He isn’t a great athlete, but he has an excellent football IQ and usually puts himself in the right position. He looks comfortable playing the position.

5. Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas, 6-0, 186 (fourth): Like Watts, Mukuba was a noted presence on an elite defense. The former Clemson Tiger was productive for the Longhorns, logging five interceptions and flying to the ball. He also ran a 4.45 40-yard dash. His stock has leaped in the past year.

6. Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State, 6-0, 206 (fourth): Experienced and a well-respected teammate, Ransom has the look of a longtime pro, even if he doesn’t offer top-end potential. His selling point is reliability and smarts.

7. Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma, 5-10, 192 (fourth): Bowman, who had two picks last season, will be a coach’s favorite for his hair-on-fire playing style and constant motor. He could be best maximized in the slot. But there’s a place for a player like Bowman on every team.

8. Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia, 6-0, 226 (fourth): Sanker is similar to some of those listed above him in that he lacks high-end athletic ability but offers football smarts, instincts and good tackling.

9. Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State, 6-0, 211 (fifth/sixth/seventh): Reed isn’t the tackler like some others listed here, but he’s a hard-nosed player with enough athletic ability to fit several roles. He had three interceptions in 2024.

10. Sebastian Castro, S, Iowa, 5-11, 203 (fifth/sixth/seventh): Castro is a role player, best suited playing near the line of scrimmage. He’s experienced (his age of 25 is more often cited as a criticism) and has a defined purpose. He won’t fit every team, but one who’s willing to use him where he’s best could be rewarded with a nice depth piece.

Local draft prospects

Dan Jackson, S, Georgia, 6-1, 195: Jackson was a combine snub, but he impressed at Georgia’s Pro Day and hopes to be a day-3 selection. The Gainesville native was beloved by coach Kirby Smart and his teammates, bringing a hard-nosed attitude to Georgia’s secondary as a walk-on success story. There are clear physical limitations, but plenty of players in Jackson’s mold have had lengthy careers.

Jordan Hancock, S, Ohio State, 6-0, 195: The Suwanee native finished his career by earning a national championship ring in Atlanta. He played in every game, making 14 starts, and had 48 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and an interception. He also made our cornerback rankings thanks to his versatility. He’ll likely be a special teamer and situational player as a rookie, hoping to develop into a larger role. Hancock is projected in the later rounds.

Kenyatta Watson II, S, Georgia State, 6-1, 195: The Loganville native had three interceptions during his final collegiate season. He previously played at Texas and Georgia Tech. Watson is a potential late day-3 pick.

Best of the rest: Malachi Moore (Alabama), R.J. Mickens (Clemson), Upton Stout (Western Kentucky), Craig Woodson (California), Akili Arnold (USC), Caleb Ransaw (Tulane).

Teams in need: Falcons, Titans, Browns, Dolphins, Bengals, Jaguars, Jets, Panthers, Vikings, Ravens, Eagles.

Need area for Falcons: The Falcons could justify taking a safety early, perhaps selecting one (Starks) as early as No. 15 overall. The thought of giving all-world safety Jessie Bates a long-term running mate must be tantalizing for a team that’s struggled defensively for too long. With Justin Simmons a free agent and unlikely to return, the Falcons have DeMarcco Hellams and signee Jordan Fuller on the depth chart. They simply need more talent across their defense and adding a player like Starks early, or someone like Winston or Watts later, would immediately improve the secondary.