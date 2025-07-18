But Koo, who’s coming off a rough season, will have competition when the Falcons report for training camp Wednesday in Flowery Branch.

The Falcons are hoping that placekicker Younghoe Koo can return to his Pro Bowl form.

The Falcons signed kicker Lenny Krieg to compete for the job.

Koo was placed on injured reserve with a right hip injury in December.

“I don’t speak on injuries,” special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams said. “He’s hitting the ball well, but that’s a question more so for him. … I’m excited to work with him. He’s been doing a great job so far.”

During his 2020 Pro Bowl season, Koo made 37 of 39 field-goal attempts. Last season, Koo made 25 of 34 field-goal attempts. Williams was quick to point out that two of the misses were blocked kicks.

“If Stephen Curry were to shoot a (3-point shot), and the guy blocked it, does that count as a missed 3 or does it count as a blocked 3?” Williams said. “Yeah. So, OK, he missed seven (because two of the nine misses were blocked). Two years prior, he missed five. Not making excuses or anything like that, but that’s not all on him when it comes to that.”

Koo missed five kicks in both 2022 and ’23. So, there is a pattern.

“But Koo is his reliable self because I like his process,” Williams said. “I know his process. I know how he prepares each and every day, each and every week. So, just so happened those kicks didn’t go his way. The margin of error is very small in the NFL.”

Krieg, a native of Berlin, played in the European League of Football with the Stuttgart Surge. In 24 games over the past two seasons, he made 19 of 26 field-goal attempts, with a long of 52 yards. He also made 101 of 126 extra-point attempts.

“We had over 26 specialists at the (NFL Scouting Combine) this year,” Williams said. “I was fortunate enough to be on the field throughout the workouts.”

Krieg stood out.

“We’re always looking for competition,” Williams said. “We’re always looking to bring in the best players. I look forward to working with Lenny.”