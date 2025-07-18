Editor’s note: This is the eighth of an eight-part, position-by-position series analyzing the Falcons’ roster before the team reports for training camp Wednesday.
The Falcons are hoping that placekicker Younghoe Koo can return to his Pro Bowl form.
But Koo, who’s coming off a rough season, will have competition when the Falcons report for training camp Wednesday in Flowery Branch.
The Falcons signed kicker Lenny Krieg to compete for the job.
Koo was placed on injured reserve with a right hip injury in December.
“I don’t speak on injuries,” special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams said. “He’s hitting the ball well, but that’s a question more so for him. … I’m excited to work with him. He’s been doing a great job so far.”
During his 2020 Pro Bowl season, Koo made 37 of 39 field-goal attempts. Last season, Koo made 25 of 34 field-goal attempts. Williams was quick to point out that two of the misses were blocked kicks.
“If Stephen Curry were to shoot a (3-point shot), and the guy blocked it, does that count as a missed 3 or does it count as a blocked 3?” Williams said. “Yeah. So, OK, he missed seven (because two of the nine misses were blocked). Two years prior, he missed five. Not making excuses or anything like that, but that’s not all on him when it comes to that.”
Koo missed five kicks in both 2022 and ’23. So, there is a pattern.
“But Koo is his reliable self because I like his process,” Williams said. “I know his process. I know how he prepares each and every day, each and every week. So, just so happened those kicks didn’t go his way. The margin of error is very small in the NFL.”
Krieg, a native of Berlin, played in the European League of Football with the Stuttgart Surge. In 24 games over the past two seasons, he made 19 of 26 field-goal attempts, with a long of 52 yards. He also made 101 of 126 extra-point attempts.
“We had over 26 specialists at the (NFL Scouting Combine) this year,” Williams said. “I was fortunate enough to be on the field throughout the workouts.”
Krieg stood out.
“We’re always looking for competition,” Williams said. “We’re always looking to bring in the best players. I look forward to working with Lenny.”
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
The Falcons hope that receiver Jamal Agnew can revive their return game. He was All-Pro as a punt returner in 2017 and was a Pro Bowl returner in ’23.
“Jamal is awesome,” Williams said. “I had the opportunity to coach him for two years in Detroit. He’s just an amazing individual.”
Agnew was drafted by the Lions as a defensive back.
“(During the) COVID year (he moved) to receiver without any practice or anything,” Williams said. “He didn’t start working with (Lions quarterback) Matthew Stafford and the offense until training camp.”
Agnew has returned four punts for touchdowns and two kickoffs for touchdowns.
“I love his fearlessness,” Williams said. “He’s able to hit returns north-south or east-west. He does a great job of setting up blocks. He has great vision (and the) ability (to break tackles). His speed is real. You can feel it.”
Agnew, who was a fifth-round pick out of San Diego in 2017, turned 30 in April.
“I feel like I’ve got a lot of football left in me,” Agnew said.
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, who did it all on special teams — from blocking kicks to scoring touchdowns — was named to the Pro Bowl last season. His six special-teams tackles ranked second on the team behind DeAngelo Malone, who finished with nine.
“I look forward to the competition that we have all across the board on special teams,” Williams said.
Punter Bradley Pinion and long snapper Liam McCullough are set to return.
“If we’re not talking about the snapper, that means he’s doing a good job,” Williams said. “He’s put in three really good seasons as a long snapper for us and a short snapper. He’s been consistent.”
While the Falcons are putting together the units for this season, the kickers will get most of the attention.
“I mean, it’s everything,” Williams said. “It’s your preparation. Your process. How you operate. How you carry yourself as a professional. Your mindset. Your fundamentals. Your techniques. Just because you may miss a kick, but were your fundamentals still good?
“I know, Koo missed kicks last year, but he still had great fundamentals. He still had great ball contact. There were some other variables that happened, which we got cleaned up.”
Here’s a breakdown of each position preview:
Quarterbacks: Michael Penix Jr. ready to take the reins
Running backs: With Robinson and Allgeier, do Falcons have one of league’s best backfields?
Offensive line: Chris Lindstrom heads up rugged O-line, a strength of the team
Wide receivers/Tight ends: Falcons hoping to unlock the various skills of Kyle Pitts
Defensive line: Falcons D-line plans to throw haymakers ‘like Mike Tyson’
Inside/Outside linebackers: Can rookies Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr. improve Falcons’ dormant pass rush?
Secondary: Falcons secondary play will require heart, mind and fists
Special teams: Today
Projected depth chart
Here’s the Falcons’ projected depth chart heading into training camp:
Offense
QB: Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, Easton Stick, Emory Jones
RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Carlos Washington Jr., Nathan Carter, Elijah Dotson, Jashaun Corbin
WR: Drake London, Chris Blair, Jesse Matthews, Quincy Skinner Jr., Makai Polk
WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington, David Sills, Nick Nash, Dylan Drummond
SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge, Jamal Agnew
TE: Kyle Pitts Sr., Feleipe Franks, Teagan Quitoriano, Joshua Simon
TE: Charlie Woerner, Nikola Kalinic
LT: Jake Matthews, Brandon Parker, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Jordan Williams, Joshua Gray
LG: Matthew Bergeron, Elijah Wilkinson
C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Matthew Cindric
RT: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jack Nelson, Joey Fisher, Kilian Zierer
Defense (4-2-5 nickel)
DE: Leonard Floyd, James Pearce Jr., DeAngelo Malone
DT: Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, Ta’Quon Graham, Simeon Barrow Jr.
DT: David Onyemata, Morgan Fox, Kentavius Street, LaCale London, Khalid Kareem
DE: Jalon Walker, Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, Zach Harrison
ILB: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand, Josh Woods, Caleb Johnson
ILB: Divine Deablo, Troy Andersen, Malik Verdon, Nick Kubitz
LCB: A.J. Terrell, Kevin King, Natrone Brooks, Dontae Manning
RCB: Mike Hughes, Cobee Bryant, Lamar Jackson, Keith Taylor
NCB: Billy Bowman Jr., Clark Phillips III, Dee Alford
SS: Jordan Fuller, Xavier Watts, Josh Thompson
FS: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams
Special teams
K: Younghoe Koo, Lenny Krieg
P: Bradley Pinion
LS: Liam McCullough
KR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud
PR: Jamal Agnew, Mike Hughes
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Check out all of the AJC’s Falcons preseason position previews
Atlanta Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter breaks down the Atlanta Falcons before they report to training camp July 23 for their first practice July 24.
Falcons secondary play will require heart, mind and fists
This is the seventh of an eight-part position-by-position series analyzing the Falcons’ roster before the team reports for training camp Wednesday.
Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. ready to take the reins at quarterback
Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. is preparing for his first full season as a starter, with coaches praising his poise, arm strength and leadership.
Featured
Credit: Courtesy of Rivian
Rivian to employ 500 at new East Coast HQ along Atlanta Beltline
Electric vehicle startup Rivian announced Thursday it will establish an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta with hundreds of employees.
Derek Dooley taps Brian Kemp’s inner circle for possible Georgia Senate bid
Aides to Gov. Brian Kemp have signed on with Derek Dooley, signaling the former football coach may jump into the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.
Who doesn’t like the beach at St. Simons? Nesting sea turtles
St. Simons Island is home to only 1 of the 1,700-plus loggerhead nests laid along Georgia’s coast so far this year. A pending lighting ordinance update may boost activity.