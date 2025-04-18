Former Marietta standout is top special-teams draft prospect. Here are the rest.

Here are the top 15 special-teams prospects, with height and weight, for the NFL draft, which runs through Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Kickers
1. Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State, 5-11⅝, 195: The Colquitt County High standout made his career-long 59-yard field goal against Georgia Tech last season. He was 58-of-74 (78%) in field-goal attempts over his 56-game career. He was 13 of 13 attempts last season and 19 of 21 in 2023.
2. Andres Borregales, Miami, 5-11, 170: He made 74 of 86 field-goal attempts (86%) over four seasons with the Hurricanes. Borregales had a long of 56 yards against Virginia Tech in 2024.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
3. Ben Sauls, Pittsburgh, 5-10, 185: Sauls played in 53 games and made 52 of 64 field-goal attempts (81.3%). He tied a school-record when he made a 58-yard field goal in a win over California in Week 6 of last season.
4. Gino Garcia, Texas Tech, 6-2, 215: He ended his career with three of the school’s 10 longest field goals. Garcia had three field goals of at least 53 yards.
5. Tyler Loop, Arizona, 6-1, 190: Loop boomed a 62-yard school-record field goal against Houston on Nov. 14, 2024.
Punters
1. James Burnip, Alabama, 6-6, 236: Burnip averaged 43.9 yards per punt over his career. He had 203 career punts and 8,904 yards.
2. Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida, 6-4, 205: Australian punter Crawshaw was a four-year starter. He made 59 punts for 2,699 yards (45.75 average) last season, with 25 punts falling inside of the opponents’ 20-yard line.
3. Oscar Chapman, Auburn, 6-3, 197: Chapman averaged 43.5 yards per punt over five seasons with the Tigers. He drew a big crowd of scouts at the Tigers’ Pro Day.
4. Luke Elzinga, Oklahoma, 6-4, 229: Elzinga started his career at Central Michigan. Over 55 games, he had 232 punts for 10,051 yards (43.3 average). He had 47 punts of 50 yards or more.
5. Alex Mastromanno, Florida State, 6-1, 241: He set a school record by appearing in 59 games, including all 12 last season. Mastromanno is Florida State’s career leader in punts (252), punting yards (11,304) and punt average (44.9).
Returners
1. Matthew Golden, Texas, 5-11, 191: This first-round pick will be a threat to run kickoffs back with his 4.29 speed in the 40-yard dash.
2. Tory Horton, Colorado State, 6-2, 196: A A dangerous punt returner with three career touchdowns, Horton finished last season with an 86.4 Pro Football Focus punt-return grade, which ranked seventh in the draft class.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
3. Alijah Huzzie, North Carolina, 5-10, 195: The Heard County product started his career at East Tennessee. He has 36 career punt returns for 453 yards and two touchdowns.
4. Emeka Eqbuka, Ohio State, 6-1, 202: Eqbuka returned 22 kickoffs for 624 yards (28.4 yard per return).
5. Ricky White III, Michigan State/UNLV, 6-1, 190: (Special teamer not a returner.) He helped Marietta win the Class 7A state title in 2019 under coach Richard Morgan, but started his high school career at Wheeler. He had a 91.9 Pro Football Focus special-teams grade in 2024, which was the highest for a college player in six seasons, He blocked four points.
Best of the rest
Louisiana-Lafayette PK Kenneth Almendares (2024 Lou Groza winner); South Carolina P Kai Kroeger; USC P Eddie Czaplicki (2024 Ray Guy award winner); and Vanderbilt P Jesse Mirco.
Teams in need
Falcons, Rams, Ravens, Steelers, Browns and Vikings.
Need area for Falcons?
Yes. Kicker Younghoe Koo is coming off a subpar season that ended with him on injured reserve with a right hip injury. Punter Bradley Pinion had a career-low 38.3 yards net yards last season. Former Pro Bowl/All-Pro returner Jamal Agnew was signed in free agency after Avery Williams left for the Eagles.
2025 POSITION BY POSITION SERIES
Michigan’s Mason Graham heads a deep defensive tackle group | Top 10 defensive linemen
Georgia’s Jalon Walker one of top defenders in the NFL draft | Top 10 linebackers
Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter hopes to play both ways | Top 10 cornerbacks
Draft is full with an array of pass-rushing options | Top 10 pass rushers
Georgia’s Malaki Starks, Dan Jackson pro safety prospects | Top 10 safeties
How early will former Georgia center Jared Wilson go in the NFL draft? | Top 10 offensive linemen
Penn State’s Tyler Warren is no Brock Bowers, but he’s pretty darn good | Top 10 tight ends
Wide receivers ‘OK,’ but lack star power of recent years | Top 10 wide receivers
Trevor Etienne among running backs hoping to surprise in rookie year | Top 10 running backs
Fewer quarterback prospects for this year’s NFL draft after record-setting 2024 | Top 10 quarterbacks
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: TNS
Top 10 tight end prospects in the 2025 NFL draft
Here are the top 10 tight end prospects, with height, weight, projected round, for the NFL draft set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Collins Hill’s Travis Hunter hopes to play both ways in NFL
As the top cornerback prospect and one of the top wide receivers in the NFL draft, the former standout at Collins Hill High in Gwinnett County is adamant about playing both.
Featured
Credit: Jamie Spaar
Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says
The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.
No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid
Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.
Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges
An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.