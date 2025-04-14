Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | Deadly crash closes busy Midtown Atlanta intersection
How early will former Georgia center Jared Wilson go in the NFL draft?

He posted a top performance at the NFL combine.
Georgia offensive lineman Jared Wilson; 2024 SEC Championship game

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia offensive lineman Jared Wilson (55) prepares for an offensive snap during their game against Texas in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
46 minutes ago

Here’s the sixth article in our position-by-position NFL draft series. Today, we’ll look at the top offensive linemen.

Former Georgia center Jared Wilson ran his way into the NFL Scouting Combine record book and likely will be the top center taken in the NFL draft, which is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Wilson’s time at the combine made him the second 300-pound lineman to run faster than 4.85 seconds at that event. Lane Johnson also eclipsed the mark with 4.72 seconds in 2013.

ExploreArmand Membou, Jared Wilson post top performances as offensive linemen work out at NFL combine

Johnson, a right tackle, went on to become a six-time Pro Bowl selection for the Eagles and has helped them win two Super Bowl titles (LII and LIX).

Wilson is looking forward to landing an opportunity to flourish in the NFL.

“Some people say I’m just a one-dimensional center,” Wilson said. “But no, I came in to UGA as a guard, so I can definitely play guard and (am) willing to do anything (to) help a team win.”

Wilson has studied the film of former Eagles center Jason Kelce, who retired after the 2023 season.

“I always watch Jason Kelce, man, even though he was a smaller body,” Wilson said. “I just loved the way he moved out in space. He pulled around, always leading the pack. He was athletic, close quarters, and moved his feet. I just love that.”

Wilson was an accomplished run blocker for the Bulldogs.

“I definitely say inside zone,” Wilson said of his favorite blocking scheme. “It’s just so fun moving my feet. It’s going square over, securing the gap, bumping over (to the defensive tackle) and then get square up on the linebacker.”

Wilson has met with the Seahawks, who have the 18th overall pick in the draft.

Wilson believes that going against future NFL players Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis early in his career at Georgia helped to prepare him for the NFL.

ExploreWatch: Kirby Smart on Jalen Carter: 'He's a generational talent'

“Freshman and sophomore year, man, I remember one of my first reps in practice with JD,” Wilson said. “I think it was like an inside zone man to the left, and I just got stonewalled. He just drove me back. I was just like, wow, this is college.”

When it was time to try to block Carter, Wilson knew he had a major issue.

“You just couldn’t block him,” Wilson said. “It didn’t matter what you tried to do, you couldn’t block him.”

Those matchups helped Wilson work on his technique. Carter had moves that made him tougher than Davis.

“It’s just nothing else to say other than that, you just can’t block just the combination of both quickness and the power that comes behind it,” Wilson said. “Man, he comes off that ball. It might look like he comes off slow, but like he’s coming with power, his quickness, moving side to side and that famous club. Man, he throws that arm and it hits your shoulder back.”

‘Talk Ball’

Wilson had committed to the Senior Bowl, but elected to pull out late. He’s been meeting with teams and trying to explain that move.

“Talk ball,” Wilson said. “Tell them the knowledge that I know for ball. Tell my years at UGA. You’ve got to have passion to play at UGA or you’re going to get your butt kicked every single day in practice.”

Wilson, who’s from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, originally committed to North Carolina before flipping to Georgia. He reflected on that decision.

“I did not understand the standard, but about two weeks in, I quickly caught the flow of things,” Wilson said. “Man, they prepare you in the film room, in the weight room, on the field (and) off the field. For example, like in those team runs, you have to have mental and physical toughness.”

Wilson contends that his time at UGA not only prepared him for the NFL, but for life.

“Man, when you’re going through things, when you got adversity in life, you got to have some mental toughness to get through,” Wilson said.

The Falcons lost center Drew Dalman to the Bears in free agency. However, general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Raheem Morris said they are comfortable with Ryan Neuzil taking over at center.

The Falcons also have scouted the top tackles in the draft and could be leaning toward that position. Missouri’s Armand Membou and LSU’s Will Campbell likely will be selected before the Falcons pick at No. 15.

Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. could be available for a reunion with Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr. also had a top-30 visit with the Falcons, according to Fox Sports Insider Jordan Schultz.

“I help out in a lot of different ways because you can get the ball out on the edge,” Conerly said. “I’m really good in gap and zone schemes. ... It doesn’t really matter. I bring a lot.”

2025 POSITION BY POSITION SERIES

Michigan’s Mason Graham heads a deep defensive tackle group | Top 10 defensive linemen

Georgia’s Jalon Walker one of top defenders in the NFL draft | Top 10 linebackers

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter hopes to play both ways | Top 10 cornerbacks

Draft is full with an array of pass-rushing options | Top 10 pass rushers

Georgia’s Malaki Starks, Dan Jackson pro safety prospects | Top 10 safeties

