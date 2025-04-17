Atlanta Falcons
Top 10 quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL draft

(L-R) Shilo Sanders (21), head coach Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders (2) of the Colorado Buffaloes walk the field during senior day celebrations prior to the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field on Nov. 29, 2024, in Boulder, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers / Getty Images / TNS)

Credit: TNS

By
1 hour ago

Here are the top 10 quarterback prospects, with height, weight, projected round, for the NFL draft, which is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin:

1. Cam Ward, Miami, 6-foot-2, 219 pounds (first round): Ward was under the recruiting radar as a passer because his high school team ran the Wing-T and he averaged 12 pass attempts per game. After playing at Incarnate Word, Ward transferred to Washington State. He threw 47 touchdown passes in the 2021 season. He played two seasons at Washington State and originally entered the 2024 draft.

2. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado, 6-2, 212 (first): Helped to resurrect programs at Jackson State and Colorado. Sanders led Jackson State to back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference titles and appearances in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After the 2022 loss to North Carolina Central, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders took the Colorado job. The Buffalos went from 4-8 to 9-4 last season and made it to the Alamo Bowl. Sanders completed 651 of 907 passes (71.8%) for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over two seasons.

3. Jaxson Dart, Mississippi, 6-2, 223 (first/second): Dart started his career at USC, but transferred after Lincoln Riley was named the coach and was bringing Caleb Williams with him after the 2021 season. “His natural ball placement is underrated, and he shows a lot of awareness on certain throws,” NFL draft analyst Todd McShay said.

4. Jalen Milroe, Alabama, 6-2, 217 (first/second): Milroe completed 426 of 663 passes (64.3%) for 6,016 yards, 45 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He had 375 rushes for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns. He led the Crimson Tide to the SEC title after the 2023 regular season, Nick Saban’s last as the head coach. He has more rushing touchdowns than any other quarterback in Alabama history.

5. Will Howard, Ohio State, 6-4, 236 (third): Started his career at Kansas State. Led the Buckeyes to the national championship last season. He completed 309 of 423 passes (73%) for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He finished with a college passer rating of 175.3.

6. Tyler Shough, Louisville, 6-5, 219 (third): Started his career at Texas Tech before starting 12 games last season for the Cardinals. He completed 63.2% of his passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns and had just six interceptions.

7. Quinn Ewers, Texas, 6-2, 214 (third/fourth): He started out at Ohio State (1 game) and played 36 games for the Longhorns. He completed 737 of 1,135 passes for 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He finished with a college passer rating of 148. “Ewers has a quick release and the ability to throw from multiple arms slots,” according to SumerSports.com’s draft guide. “He has accuracy underneath and can be productive when in rhythm.”

8. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana, 6-4, 220 (fourth/fifth): He played last season with a torn ACL in his right knee as he led the revival of the program. He led the Hoosiers to a school-record 11 wins and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. He passed for 3,042 yards and 29 touchdown passes and five interceptions.

9. Kyle McCord, Syracuse, 6-3, 218 (fourth/fifth): He started his career at Ohio State. He turned in a monster season after transferring to Syracuse. He completed 391 of 592 passes (66%) for 4,779 yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He finished with a college passer rating of 148.8.

10. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon, 6-0, 205, (sixth/seventh): He played at Central Florida (2019-21), Oklahoma (2022-23) and Oregon (2024). He played in 64 games and completed 1,376 of 2,111 passes (65.2) for 18,722 yards, 155 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. Had a college passer rating of 160.9.

Local prospect

Max Brosmer, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, QB, Centennial High, New Hampshire/Minnesota: He led the Golden Gophers to 8-5 last season after playing four seasons at New Hampshire. He completed a single-season school record 268 passes for 2,828 yards (third most in single-season school history) and 18 touchdowns (tied for eighth most in school single-season history). He ranked second on the team with five rushing touchdowns.

Best of the rest: Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard, Missouri’s Brady Cook, Florida’s Graham Mertz, Memphis’ Seth Henigan, Florida State’s DJ Uiagalelei, Washington State’s Will Rogers and North Dakota State’s Cam Miller.

Teams in need: Falcons, Titans, Browns, Giants, Steelers and Saints.

Need area for Falcons: Yes. The Falcons believe they have their quarterback of the future in Michael Penix Jr. If they trade or release Kirk Cousins, they will need a quality backup quarterback. QB is Emory Jones is on the 90-man roster.

Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) rolls out and scores a rushing touchdown in the second quarter against North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) reacts after making a tackle as Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) is shown on the play during the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford (44) sacks Miami quarterback Cam Ward during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 28-23 over Miami. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

