Top 10 quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL draft

3. Jaxson Dart, Mississippi, 6-2, 223 (first/second): Dart started his career at USC, but transferred after Lincoln Riley was named the coach and was bringing Caleb Williams with him after the 2021 season. “His natural ball placement is underrated, and he shows a lot of awareness on certain throws,” NFL draft analyst Todd McShay said.

4. Jalen Milroe, Alabama, 6-2, 217 (first/second): Milroe completed 426 of 663 passes (64.3%) for 6,016 yards, 45 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He had 375 rushes for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns. He led the Crimson Tide to the SEC title after the 2023 regular season, Nick Saban’s last as the head coach. He has more rushing touchdowns than any other quarterback in Alabama history.

5. Will Howard, Ohio State, 6-4, 236 (third): Started his career at Kansas State. Led the Buckeyes to the national championship last season. He completed 309 of 423 passes (73%) for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He finished with a college passer rating of 175.3.

6. Tyler Shough, Louisville, 6-5, 219 (third): Started his career at Texas Tech before starting 12 games last season for the Cardinals. He completed 63.2% of his passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns and had just six interceptions.

7. Quinn Ewers, Texas, 6-2, 214 (third/fourth): He started out at Ohio State (1 game) and played 36 games for the Longhorns. He completed 737 of 1,135 passes for 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He finished with a college passer rating of 148. “Ewers has a quick release and the ability to throw from multiple arms slots,” according to SumerSports.com’s draft guide. “He has accuracy underneath and can be productive when in rhythm.”

8. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana, 6-4, 220 (fourth/fifth): He played last season with a torn ACL in his right knee as he led the revival of the program. He led the Hoosiers to a school-record 11 wins and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. He passed for 3,042 yards and 29 touchdown passes and five interceptions.

9. Kyle McCord, Syracuse, 6-3, 218 (fourth/fifth): He started his career at Ohio State. He turned in a monster season after transferring to Syracuse. He completed 391 of 592 passes (66%) for 4,779 yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He finished with a college passer rating of 148.8.

10. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon, 6-0, 205, (sixth/seventh): He played at Central Florida (2019-21), Oklahoma (2022-23) and Oregon (2024). He played in 64 games and completed 1,376 of 2,111 passes (65.2) for 18,722 yards, 155 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. Had a college passer rating of 160.9.

Max Brosmer, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, QB, Centennial High, New Hampshire/Minnesota: He led the Golden Gophers to 8-5 last season after playing four seasons at New Hampshire. He completed a single-season school record 268 passes for 2,828 yards (third most in single-season school history) and 18 touchdowns (tied for eighth most in school single-season history). He ranked second on the team with five rushing touchdowns.

Best of the rest: Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard, Missouri’s Brady Cook, Florida’s Graham Mertz, Memphis’ Seth Henigan, Florida State’s DJ Uiagalelei, Washington State’s Will Rogers and North Dakota State’s Cam Miller.

Teams in need: Falcons, Titans, Browns, Giants, Steelers and Saints.

Need area for Falcons: Yes. The Falcons believe they have their quarterback of the future in Michael Penix Jr. If they trade or release Kirk Cousins, they will need a quality backup quarterback. QB is Emory Jones is on the 90-man roster.

