Top 10 tight end prospects in the 2025 NFL draft

3. Mason Taylor, LSU, 6-5, 251 (first/second): The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor, he was the most productive tight end in LSU history. He finished with 129 catches for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns. He caught at least one pass in each of his last 28 games in college. He’s considered a precise route-runner.

4. Elijah Arroyo, Miami, 6-5, 250 (second): He was the talk of the Senior Bowl, as he stood out in the blocking drills and while getting open deep. He started all 13 games and was named second-team All-ACC. He finished with 35 catches for 590 yards and seven touchdowns.

5. Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green, 6-3, 241 (second): He caught 117 passes for 1,555 yards for the Falcons. He broke 34 tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

6. Terrance Ferguson, Oregon, 6-5, 247 (third): He played in 53 games over his four seasons with the Ducks. He left as the program’s all-time leader in receptions by a tight end with 134 and receiving touchdowns with 16. He ranked second all-time in receiving yards with 1,537.

7. Gunnar Helm, Texas, 6-5, 241: (third/fourth): Playing four seasons for the Longhorns, he played in 54 games and made 24 starts. He was a Mackey Award semifinalist.

8. Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse, 6-5, 243 (third/fourth): He caught 141 passes for 1,970 yards for 14 touchdowns. He was named a third-team All-American by The Associated Press. He played in 36 games and made 28 starts at Syracuse.

9. Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech, 6-4, 252 (fourth): The Yale (2019-23) transfer was used primarily as a blocking tight end. He’s a ferocious blocker and was used as a puller at times. He’s a power player with limited pass-catching skills. He did catch 35 passes for 371 yards and six touchdowns at Yale.

10. Jake Briningstool, Clemson, 6-6, 241 (fourth/fifth): He played in 48 games for the Tigers and caught 127 passes for 1,380 yards and 17 touchdowns. He got the ‘Are you an apple or orange’ question at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s an apple. He was a two-time All-ACC honoree who joined Jim Riggs, Bennie Cunningham, Dwayne Allen and Jordan Leggett as the fifth Clemson tight end to earn multiple All-ACC selections.

Local prospects

Ben Yurosek, Georgia, 6-4, 245: He played four seasons at Stanford and caught 108 passes for 1,342 yards and five touchdowns. He played in 14 games last season with the Bulldogs and caught 15 passes for 185 yards.

Best of the rest: Alabama’s CJ Dippre, Notre Dame’s Mitchell Evans, Nebraska’s Thomas Fidone II, Texas Tech’s Jalin Conyers, Pittsburgh’s Gavin Bartholomew and UCLA’s Moliki Matavao.

Teams in need: Falcons, Patriots, Jets, Bears, Dolphins and Colts.

Need area for Falcons: Yes. Kyle Pitts is set to play on the fifth year of his rookie contract. Charlie Woerner played well as the blocking tight end, and Feleipe Franks was re-signed in free agency to help on special teams.

