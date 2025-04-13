How early will former Georgia safety Malaki Starks go in NFL draft?

Starks showed his ball-tracking skills with another outstanding interception in the 2024 opener against Clemson. That was his only pick of the year, though, as Georgia moved him around, and he was used as a nickel.

It was Starks’ only season without multiple interceptions, but he doesn’t feel that should be held against him.

“I took a different role this year,” he said. “Being able to be in a position to go play in the slot, maybe shut down a side of the field that they don’t go to so the plays go to the other side, or whatever the case may be. The thing about Georgia is you’re not playing by yourself. There are so many playmakers on the field. The job is to get it done as a group so it doesn’t matter who makes the plays as long as they get made.”

Starks usually is projected to be the first safety off the board. The Dolphins, picking No. 13, have shown interest. The Falcons could keep the Jefferson native home by taking him at No. 15. The Bengals (No. 17), Buccaneers (No. 19), Vikings (No. 24) and Ravens (No. 27) could be ideal fits. It would be an upset if Starks escapes the first round; it’s a matter of how early he’ll go.

His old teammate Dan Jackson, meanwhile, is just hoping to be drafted period. Jackson was snubbed from the NFL Scouting Combine but had a nice Pro Day. He was beloved at Georgia, applauded for maximizing his more limited physical abilities. Smart adored Jackson, and it’s easy to see an NFL coaching staff feeling similarly.

“If you get Dan, you get the whole package,” Starks said, advocating for his friend at the combine. “Dan is not here. I hate it, but Dan’s that guy. Like I said earlier, I learned from Dan when I first got here. Dan and I were competing for the same job, and we ended up working alongside each other. He’s like my brother to this day. When you look at Dan, there is nothing he can’t do. He’s smart, he can cover, and play in the box, and I think he shows that. He’s very physical. He’s a gem for sure.”

South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori, a physical behemoth (6-3, 220), also could go in the first round. Penn State’s Kevin Winston Jr. could be a top-50 selection. Teams might really like Xavier Watts (Notre Dame) and Andrew Mukuba (Texas) for their toughness and play styles. Both could be second-day picks.

