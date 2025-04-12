Top 10 pass-rusher prospects in the 2025 NFL draft

3. Mike Green, OLB, Marshall, 6-3, 251 (first): Green, who started his career at Virginia, helped to lead Thundering Herd to the Sun Belt Conference title. Green played six games as a freshman at Virginia and had a sack in 2021. After a coaching change, he did not play in any games in 2022. A native of Williamsburg, Virginia, Green jumped in the transfer portal and ended up at Marshall. In 2023, he played in 13 games and finished with 4.5 sacks. He led the nation with 17 sacks last season.

4. James Pearce, OLB, Tennessee, 6-5, 245 (first): He was the fastest defensive end/outside linebacker at the scouting combine. His game is built around speed and working the perimeter of the pass protection. He had a whopping 55 pressures last season. He was named first-team All-SEC.

5. Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia, 6-5, 260 (first): He played at Hardaway and was named to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Super 11 in 2021. He played in 11 games and made five starts. Ranked second on the team with five sacks and was named second-team All-SEC by the coaches.

6. Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M, 6-5, 257 (first): He ran the 40-yard dash is 4.59 seconds at the combine. His production was an issue while playing on a talented defensive front. He had only 4.5 career sacks, but his athleticism is tantalizing to pro scouts.

7. Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE, Boston College, 6-3, 248 (first/second): Ezeiruaku had three, 8.5 and two sacks in his previous three seasons at Boston College. He fits in the one-year wonder category. He broke out with 16.5 sacks last season. “I just want them to see in person that I am a competitor,” Ezeiruaku told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the Senior Bowl. “It’s real. This past year wasn’t a fluke.”

8. Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M, 6-3, 257 (first/second): As sophomore at Purude, Scourton led the Big Ten is sacks with 10. He had five sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss last season for the Aggies and was named All-SEC.

9. Jared Ivey, DE, Mississippi, 6-6, 283 (first/second): The former North Gwinnett High and Georgia Tech standout finished his career at Ole Miss. He made 125 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks and 17 quarterback hurries over 38 games and 30 starts at Ole Miss. Combined with his time at Georgia Tech (2020-21), he has a total of 165 tackles, 33.5 tackles for losses, 17.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hurries over 58 games. He could help the Falcons get bigger along the front line.

10. Landon Jackson, DE, Arkansas, 6-6, 264 (second): In 2023, he was named first-team All-SEC after he led the Razorbacks with 13.5 tackles for loss and had 6.5 sacks. Last season, he was named second-team All-SEC after he led the team with 6.5 sacks and tied for the team lead with 9.5 tackles for loss.

Local NFL draft prospects

Steve Linton, 6-5, 237, DE, Dublin, Syracuse/Texas Tech/Baylor: He played in nine games with five starts at outside linebacker. He made 25 tackles, seven for a loss, with three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three quarterback hurries. He played in 37 games from 2019-23, including four years at Syracuse and 2023 at Texas Tech.

Kaimon Rucker, 6-2, 265, DE, Hart County, North Carolina: He played in 50 games and made 28 starts (2019-23). He played in eight games in 2024. He finished his career with 22 sacks and 39 tackles for losses. He was an preseason All-State selection by The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Bradyn Swinson, 6-4, 250, DE, Chapel Hill, Oregon/LSU: Swinson had his best season of college football, showing vast improvement under the direction of first-year edge rusher coach Kevin Peoples. He was named second-team All-SEC in 2024 as he led the Tigers in tackles for loss (13.5), sacks (8.5) and quarterback hurries (12). He also led all LSU defensive linemen with 58 tackles. He was at Oregon 2020-22. He was on The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s preseason All-State team before his senior season.

Kyle Kennard, 6-4, 254, DE, Riverwood, Georgia Tech/South Carolina: He was a much decorated player in the 2024 season. He was winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and was a finalist for the Lombardi Award. He was chosen second-team All-American by The Associated Press and SEC defensive player of the year and first-team All-SEC by the AP and the conference coaches.

Best of the rest: Central Arkansas’ David Walker, Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer, Ohio State’s JT Tuimoloau, Ole Miss’ Princely Umanmielen, Michigan’s Josaiah Stewart and Alabama’s Que Robinson.

Teams in need: Falcons, Ravens, Lions, Panthers, Commanders and Cardinals.

Need area for Falcons: Yes. The Falcons have not had a double-digit sacker since Vic Beasley amassed 16.5 in 2016.