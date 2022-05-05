Crime series ‘A Friend of the Family’ shooting in Atlanta with Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks

“Nick Antosca has created a compelling series in ‘A Friend of the Family’ that explores one family’s unimaginable experience with great insight and sensitivity,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, who describes it as a story “of deception and resilience.”

Paquin (“The Irishman,” “True Blood”) will play Mary Ann Broberg, Jan’s mom who thinks life is just fine until it’s too late. Hanks (”Life in Pieces”) plays her husband Bob, who is big-hearted, kind and everyone’s best friend.