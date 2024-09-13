Funnel cakes coming to Peoplestown food hall and more Atlanta restaurant news

Issa Funnel will join a list of more than 15 food and beverage concepts at Terminal South, most of which will be located in the Switchman Hall food hall in Building One, including Double Barrel Smokehouse, Ruki’s Kitchen, Everyday People Caffeine and Cocktails, Saint Jawns, Original Hot Dog Factory, Perfect Seasoning, Southern Grace, Te Quiero Tacos, Tiger K Cup Bob, Sabu K Ramen, The Cream, Smooth N Groove, DM Sliders, Flat-Out Flatbreads and Life Bistro.

Building Two will be home to the development’s only full-service restaurant, PÜR Zen Mimosa Wine Bar, while Jase’s Lemonade will open in a standalone 160-square-foot shipping container that’s currently being used as the development’s leasing office.

The 45,625-square-foot Terminal South development will be located at the corner of Ridge Avenue and Hank Aaron Drive near the Southside Beltline trail.

*****

Aye Tea Elle is closing this weekend at 3755 College St. in College Park, according a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account.

*****

Nosh Lounge is now open at 360 Edgewood Ave. SE in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, with a full bar and food menu, as well as hookah. Dishes include fried catfish, glazed catfish and stuffed chicken.

*****

Bermyson Dorvil has been announced as the executive chef for Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, and Keith Hyche, will serve as chef de cuisine of the property’s restaurant Brassica.

Dorvil, a native of Haiti, previously served as the chef de cuisine of the St. Regis Atlanta, and before that worked in the kitchens of luxury resorts in South Florida.

Hyche, the former sous chef at Michelin-starred Atlanta restaurant Atlas, will debut new dishes in his new role including smoked lobster cocktail with okra, green tomato and lemon glaze stuffed truffle chicken filled with truffle and accompanied by collard green croquettes.

*****

A pizza eatery called Pizza Bar Buckhead is planned for 49 Bennett St. in Buckhead, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

The last Georgia location of Italian chain Romano’s Macaroni Grill has closed at 3207 Buford Drive in Buford near the Mall of Georgia, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

Anthony DiNardo, the owner of longtime Atlanta bakery chain Henri’s Bakery, has acquired Galla’s Pizza at 4849 Peachtree Road in Chamblee with plans to rename it Galla’s Pizza & Tavern and revamp the menu and renovate the space, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Toss’d Salads and Slice appears to have closed at 3442 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant opened in the Oglethorpe Crossing development earlier this year.

